Denver, CO

Broncos Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtcDZ_0hbYb6fP00

The Denver Broncos are ready for the war of attrition that is the 2022 regular season.

The Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster is set. But all is not what it seems.

More on that in a moment.

The Broncos made some tough calls, waiving a trio of recent draft picks in DL McTelvin Agim, OL Netane Muti, and WR Seth Williams, as well as QB Josh Johnson and a player many in media penciled onto the roster — WR Kendall Hinton.

The Broncos kept two injured players on the initial 53-man roster, but according to 9NEWS ' Mike Klis , they'll be placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, which means rookie third-round TE Greg Dulcich and CB Michael Ojemudia will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. If the Broncos IR'd them before Wednesday, they'd be done for the season per NFL rules.

Taking the place of Dulcich and Ojemudia on Wednesday, per Klis, will be DL Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson, both of whom were released for 'procedural' reasons.

As you'll see, the Broncos loaded up on speed at wide receiver, and invested some numbers in outside linebacker. Without further ado, here's the Broncos' initial 53-man roster.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Quarterbacks (2)

Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

Running Backs (3)

Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

Wide Receivers (6)

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jalen Virgil (Virgil keeps Denver's undrafted rookie tradition alive 18 of the last 19 years)

Tight Ends (4)

Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck (also a FB)

Offensive Tackles (4)

Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming

Interior O-line (5)

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow, Luke Wattenberg

Defensive Line (5)

Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, D.J. Jones, Eyioma Uwazurikie, Matt Henningsen

Outside Linebackers (6)

Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick

Inside Linebackers (4)

Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

Cornerbacks (5)

Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis, Michael Ojemudia

Safeties (5)

Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Specialists (3)

Brandon McManus (K), Corliss Waitman (P), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

