ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former UGA TE John FitzPatrick Makes the Falcons' 53-man Roster

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PYZO_0hbYb1Fm00

John FitzPatrick has made the Falcons' 53-man roster after the conclusion of preseason.

John FitzPatrick was a surprise entrant into this past year's draft class for Georgia. An Atlanta, Georgia, native was overshadowed by teammates Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington during his time in Athens while playing in an overlooked role for Georgia's offense, despite recording just 200 yards on 17 receptions through three seasons.

FitzPatrick was not the flashy pass-catching tight end like Brock Bowers, nor was he a physical mismatch for a defense like Darnell Washington. Instead, "Fitzy" played a similar role to what Charlie Woerner did in his four seasons (2016-19) in Athens.

FitzPatrick did the "dirty work" for Georgia's offense as he allowed his teammates to reap those rewards, like the running backs on run plays and the quarterbacks when asked to help in pass protection; the three-year tight end did it all.

As Charlie Woerner has pointed out, it pays to be a good blocker in the NFL, especially at the tight end position. Not everyone can do what George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Zach Ertz have done over the years. But, for every Kelce or Kittle, you'll find a strong blocker like Woerner.

With the NFL preseason behind him, sixth-round pick John FitzPatrick has made the Falcons' 53-man roster that will carry into the regular season.

On the other hand, former Bulldog teammate and fellow sixth-round pick Justin Shaffer was cut by the Falcons. Being cut from the 53-man roster is not the end of the world, as Shaffer may get an opportunity to rejoin the Falcons as a member of the team's practice squad.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Chris Smith Leaves Contest with Injury

Georgia safety Christopher Smith has exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury after making a miraculous break-up on what would have been Oregon's first and only explosive play of the football game.  Smith was quickly replaced by Dan Jackson alongside Malaki Starks at safety.  We ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
Athens, GA
Football
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
DawgsDaily

GAMEPLAN: The Keys to Victory for Georgia

Georgia has a peculiar matchup on their hands Saturday at 3:30 PM EST inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  A not-so-unfamiliar stadium brings a not-so-unfamiliar face on the other sideline as former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning gets set to make his head coaching debut for the No. 11 ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Uga#Nfl Preseason#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy