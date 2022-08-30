ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs to lift COVID protocols - memo

 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The Wall Street investment bank had already called its employees back to the office full time in June last year, although it relaxed those requirements during periods when coronavirus cases surged, sources familiar with the matter said.

The new guidelines will allow employees to enter the company's offices in the Americas regardless of vaccination status, except in New York City and Lima.

"In line with these updated protocols, if you have not been coming in to the office, please speak with your manager to ensure that you understand and adhere to your division’s current return to office expectations," the memo said.

New York City still requires office workers to show proof that they have been vaccinated.

Wall Street's biggest financial firms have been among the most proactive in bringing employees back to the office even as those plans were derailed by the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus earlier this year. read more

Goldman employees working from the office will no longer be required to wear masks and undergo regular COVID-19 tests, according to the memo.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru, and Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

