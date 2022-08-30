Phyllis Kilby announces write-in campaign against Culberson for District 4 County Council

ELKTON — Kilby Creamery owner Phyllis Kilby announced last week that she is running a write-in campaign against incumbent Donna Culberson for the District 4 County Council seat in November.

“I am running because I am very concerned with the direction the county is going right now,” said Kilby. “What I am seeing is mismanagement, lack of transparency and a need for checks and balances.”

Kilby’s background in Cecil County government dates back to 1998, where she served on the Board of County Commissioners for eight years. Kilby says that, from her perspective as someone who formerly served in county government, voters need an alternate option for council representatives or else the results from the primaries will make the council a ‘rubber stamp’ for the county executive. To change that, Kilby is running her campaign unaffiliated from any party.

“I see county politics as not a partisan thing, it is problem solving,” said Kilby. “There are problems in the county and we all need to work together to solve them.”

Kilby notes that – amongst all of her concerns with the county’s direction – she is the most unhappy with how the Sheriff’s deputies have been treated.

“We are training deputies and putting money into them just for them to stay here for one or two years before they go off to make thousands of dollars more in a different county,” said Kilby. “I do not blame them, they have to feed their families, but we need to do something about deputy retention because it is costing us money.”

Outside of law enforcement retention and better treatment of first responders, Kilby is also interested in asking questions that challenge the decisions of the administration. She also plans to work towards maintaining agriculture in Cecil County while making it a profitable endeavor and creating a diverse economy through large and small businesses.

“I know county government is not strictly a business, but there are aspects of it that are a business,” said Kilby. “You are providing a service to voters, but there are things that you need to run like a business and that requires looking long term at how you’re spending money and not only at the short term.”

Continuing, Kilby says that with a lack of checks and balances, questions remain unasked by the council which will continue to cost the county money.

“I am sincerely invested in this because I feel like someone needed to do something, there needed to be another choice for council and someone has to start asking questions to get the county back on track,” said Kilby.

Voters can expect to receive a sample ballot that will list the write-in candidates for the election once election time is close. Given that she will not be officially listed on the ballot, Kilby says campaigning is going to require a lot of effort – something she is not worried about.

“My biggest fear is that people won’t know that I am running but I am going to give it a really good try and I really think we can win.” said Kilby. “There are still a lot of people out there that remember when I was a county commissioner and I was responsive to the public.”