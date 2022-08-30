Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
KMPH.com
Multiple businesses vandalized; bricks thrown through storefront windows in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is arrested after vandalizing multiple businesses in west Madera Saturday morning. Police say the suspect is tied to reports of bricks thrown through multiple storefront windows along Howard Road. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Howard Road in the early morning hours on...
KMPH.com
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
At least 1 killed in crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Salida Boulevard
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Salida Boulevard on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The traffic accident happened shortly after 7:40 p.m. in the northbound lane of Salida Boulevard in the vicinity of Pelandale Avenue, according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle...
2 people killed, 3 injured in shooting at central Fresno 'dope house'
Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting from Friday morning, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.
IDENTIFIED: Arrest in Chowchilla attempted homicide
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in an attempted homicide that took place in Chowchilla, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). According to deputies, on Aug. 30 at about 10:50 p.m., Madera County deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Road 17 1/2 for a report of a shooting. […]
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
Man sentenced for role in northwest Fresno shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
A judge has sent a young man to prison for his role in a gang shooting that ended with a 10-year-old girl seriously injured.
KMPH.com
Drive-by shooting in Madera caught on camera, suspects on the run
Madera, Calif. — The City of Madera Police Department posted a dramatic video of a drive-by shooting that happened on Tuesday around 3 a.m. A surveillance camera caught the suspect or suspects driving up in the area of Lake Street and Garfield Avenue in Northeast Madera. No one was...
Wanted parolee arrested after pursuit, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted gang member on parole was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening according to the Merced Police Department. According to officers at around 7:13 p.m. officers with the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit located 25-year-old Armando Rodriguez, a known gang member, in the 300 block of […]
Stolen car leads to drug & weapon seizure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of a stolen vehicle leads to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Atwater according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say that on August 31, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle that had a LoJack tracking device installed at the U-haul parking lot in the 1200 block […]
CBS News
72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking
STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.
L.A. Weekly
Luis Enrique Martinez Lorenzo Arrested Following DUI Collision on Highway 99 [Merced, CA]
Driver Arrested, One Injured in DUI Rollover Crash near Childs Avenue. The accident happened 11:25 p.m., near Childs Avenue on August 20th, per initial reports. According to reports, Lorenzo was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north in the No. 1 lane on Highway 99, when he attempted to enter the No. 2 lane. There, he made an unsafe lane change causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.
L.A. Weekly
Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]
85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
KMJ
Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
KMPH.com
1 arrested, drugs, guns found after previous Clovis arrest sparks investigation
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Hundreds of fentanyl pills were seized, and a woman is behind bars after Clovis Police carried out two previous arrests that sparked a drug investigation. Clovis PD arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo of Selma and another man after a call came in about suspicious activity on...
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Card Theft In Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after a card theft that happened in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto
MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.
