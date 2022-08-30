ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Salida Boulevard

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Salida Boulevard on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The traffic accident happened shortly after 7:40 p.m. in the northbound lane of Salida Boulevard in the vicinity of Pelandale Avenue, according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Arrest in Chowchilla attempted homicide

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in an attempted homicide that took place in Chowchilla, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). According to deputies, on Aug. 30 at about 10:50 p.m., Madera County deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Road 17 1/2 for a report of a shooting. […]
CHOWCHILLA, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Drive-by shooting in Madera caught on camera, suspects on the run

Madera, Calif. — The City of Madera Police Department posted a dramatic video of a drive-by shooting that happened on Tuesday around 3 a.m. A surveillance camera caught the suspect or suspects driving up in the area of Lake Street and Garfield Avenue in Northeast Madera. No one was...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Wanted parolee arrested after pursuit, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted gang member on parole was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening according to the Merced Police Department. According to officers at around 7:13 p.m. officers with the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit located 25-year-old Armando Rodriguez, a known gang member, in the 300 block of […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen car leads to drug & weapon seizure, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of a stolen vehicle leads to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Atwater according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say that on August 31, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle that had a LoJack tracking device installed at the U-haul parking lot in the 1200 block […]
ATWATER, CA
CBS News

72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking

STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Luis Enrique Martinez Lorenzo Arrested Following DUI Collision on Highway 99 [Merced, CA]

Driver Arrested, One Injured in DUI Rollover Crash near Childs Avenue. The accident happened 11:25 p.m., near Childs Avenue on August 20th, per initial reports. According to reports, Lorenzo was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north in the No. 1 lane on Highway 99, when he attempted to enter the No. 2 lane. There, he made an unsafe lane change causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]

85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted After Card Theft In Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after a card theft that happened in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
MADERA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA

