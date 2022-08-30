Read full article on original website
Fort Carson soldier booted after stealing camper from first sergeant
There’s nothing like feeling the wind in your high and tight during a joyride in a $70,000-plus camper to make you feel alive. Unless, of course, it ends with your expulsion from the U.S. Army. That’s what happened to one Army specialist stationed near Fort Carson, Colorado, who was...
VA to provide abortions in cases of rape, danger to veteran’s health
The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to offer abortion access to veterans and eligible dependents in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of an individual, arguing the change is needed after more than two dozen states banned the procedure this summer. The move marks...
Defense industry to launch inflation relief push in Congress
WASHINGTON ― Defense industry associations are laying the groundwork for a lobbying blitz next week when Congress returns from its summer recess to seek relief for contractors from inflation. The push will be focused on shaping the stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution that lawmakers are expected...
Ship engineer lied to Coast Guard about polluted water, gets jail time
The chief engineer of a foreign vessel has been sentenced to prison for purposefully dumping roughly 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water into an area off the coast of New Orleans, a Justice Department press release confirmed. Kirill Kompaniets, a Russian national who served on the unnamed commercial bulk carrier...
Meet the Army surgeon teaching combat life-saving skills to schools
Shortly after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Army surgeon Lt. Col. Quinton Hatch contacted local school districts in Washington state. Hatch had experience in trauma care, and he wanted to share it. On Aug. 29,...
Pearl Harbor tests new workflow to boost timely submarine repair
PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy’s westernmost naval shipyard is revamping its processes and its collaboration between departments in a bid to finish more submarine repair work on time, the commanding officer said. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is fundamentally rethinking...
Franchetti sworn in as vice chief of naval operations
Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday. In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher. Lescher became...
Why the Army Corps of Engineers is electrocuting invasive fish
There’s something fishy going on in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. Invasive Asian carp, imported to southern fish farms 15 years ago to stop the spread of algae, have ridden floodwaters into the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers. Now, they’re on the verge of spilling into the Great Lakes.
The intertwining legacy of women in the military and the Forever War
While Lance Cpl. Heather Sedam cleared the women’s quarters of a compound in Sangin, Afghanistan, U.S. Navy SEALs raided a similar compound just over the Pakistan border. In early May 2011, the war in Afghanistan approached its tenth year, marking the anniversary with the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Although women weren’t yet allowed to serve in combat specialties, Sedam and her Female Engagement Team partner would learn of the terrorist leader’s death as they returned from a combat mission they weren’t supposed to be on because of their gender.
US ending Operation Allies Welcome, shift to new Afghan refugee help
Federal officials next month will officially end Operation Allies Welcome — the program to help move at-risk allies out of Afghanistan — and replace it with other efforts to help evacuees from the country, White House officials confirmed Thursday. The move comes as outside advocates have criticized the...
PETA flocks to stop Navy’s treatment of sheep
A prominent animal rights group is aiming to pull the wool from the eyes of Defense Department and Navy officials in an effort to end “gruesome and often deadly” decompression sickness tests on sheep and other animals. In a letter sent Thursday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,...
This sailor is the first woman to serve as chief of the boat
The Navy has selected the first woman to serve as a chief of the boat — the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding and executive officers of a submarine. Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Angela Koogler, who joined the Navy in 2002, became the chief of the boat for nuclear ballistic missile submarine Louisiana Aug. 22. The submarine is based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington.
