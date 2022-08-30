ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Burn The Point Car Parade Lights Up The Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. - A tradition continuing since the 50s, the Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road. Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise...
Iconic Wienermobile visits Billings for Labor Day Weekend

It’s probably one of the most iconic and beloved original “food trucks” ever! The one and only Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Burn the Point Classic Car Parade Friday night in downtown Billings. It will be parked at 123 North Broadway from 6pm – 10pm....
Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings

The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
‘Turning Up the Heat’ Burn the Point show schedule

It’s such an amazing weekend of over 500 classic cars, hotrods, custom vehicle designs you won’t see anywhere else!! You’ll be glad you checked out at this year’s Burn The Point Classic Car Show & Swap in Billings. Here’s a quick look at all the action...
Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings

If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
Hottest Rods: The coolest classics at Burn the Point

Burn the Point is on this weekend bringing custom-cars, hot-rods and some of the finest custom-made vehicles from Billings and around the country. There will be close to 500 vehicles ranging from the elite race car to the daily drivers, both imports and domestics. These are the best of the...
Billings west end intersection closed until October

The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10

It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
Four Minutes and Twenty Seconds with B.o.B. on KISS FM!

Before you even realize it, six-time Grammy Award nominee B.o.B. will be in Billings at the Pub Station Tap Room. You'll likely remember B.o.B. from his debut single "Nothin On You" with Bruno Mars (Almost 400 MILLION views on YouTube!):. That single rocketed B.o.B. to the top of the Billboard...
The Coolest Cars in the Region Head to Billings Auction Block

Burn the Point is a Labor Day Weekend tradition in Billings, with the parade and a street dance typically drawing hundreds of fans. Lovers of classic cars can also check out the annual vehicle auction too, with over 100 cars and trucks expected to hit the auction block. Plus, some really cool neon automotive signage (below) is up for bid.
‘If you didn’t laugh back then, you’d cry’

Paul Thomae remembers the exact day he took a bold leap and opened his own business, Thomae Lumber, on East Main Street. It was Aug. 13, 1982, and the economy was in a slump. It was just Paul and his wife, Sandy, and a woman he met when he worked at a lumber business in Bend, Ore., who helped him deliver materials. Those were challenging times for the Thomaes, and they put every dime they made back into the business. Sandy didn’t get a paycheck for three long years.
Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4

Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
