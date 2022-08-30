ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com

Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
numberfire.com

San Diego's Brandon Drury receives Saturday off

San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will take a break after Josh Bell was positioned at first base, Jurickson Profar was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Wil Myers was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant...
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Zavala for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Josh Harrison
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com

Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com

Washington's Nelson Cruz takes a seat on Saturday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Cruz will sit on the road after Luke Voit was named Washington's designated hiter, Joey Meneses was aligned at first base, and Josh Palacios was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 315...
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario in Tigers' Saturday lineup

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Candelario is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project Candelario for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com

Chicago's Zach McKinstry operating third base on Saturday

Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will take over third base after Christopher Morel was left on the bench against their division competition. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project McKinstry to score 8.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Miam's Garrett Cooper scratched on Saturday, Jerar Encarnacion to start

Miami Marlins utility-man Garrett Cooper is not starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Jerar Encarnacion will start at designated hitter and bat fifth after Garrett Cooper was scratched for personal reasons. On 26 batted balls this season, Encarnacion has recorded a 7.7% barrel rate and a .297 expected...
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com

Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday

Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. Our models project Mejia for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
