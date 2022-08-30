ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Traffic
County
Rockingham County, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Rockingham County, VA
Traffic
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Rockingham County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear

Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

HRMPO hosts open house for public input

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house to gain public input on future transportation projects. The organization says public involvement is extremely important for planning the projects. “When we’re talking about transportation projects where there’s a limited amount of funds, we want to make...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Range#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Cspdc#Waterman Drive#Mount Clinton Pike
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHSV

Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
HARRISONBURG, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
ELKTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy