Last week, staff returned to a fully in-person district convocation!. The day began with a team-building activity inspired by the Portrait of a Graduate. Staff was broken up into groups to collaborate on artistic tiles that demonstrate the values and goals of the district. The mission of Portrait of a Graduate is for Wilton Public Schools to inspire and prepare all students to contribute meaningfully to a globally interdependent society. Guided by expert instruction and a rigorous, learner-centered curriculum, our students actively pursue their goals and aspirations and grow to be productive and resourceful members of the community. The staff demonstrated their boundless creativity to produce these tiles to inspire returning students of all ages.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO