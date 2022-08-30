Read full article on original website
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
WNDU
‘Fist Bump Friday’ held at Hums Elementary in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fist Bump Friday” was held at Hums Elementary School in Mishawaka. Here’s how it works: Mishawaka High School student athletes, band members, and dance team members visit elementary schools to greet younger students with a fist bump, high five, or a positive comment as they arrive at school.
WNDU
One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. The victim killed has been identified as Denis Earley, 64. The other...
WNDU
Marshall County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing/runaway teenager. Kianna Piner, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kianna is 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
Plans to improve housing for juvenile inmates at St. Joseph Co. Jail. Efforts are on the way to change the way youth offenders are housed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Michigan City mayor accused of leaving scene of accident. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The crash report also details that...
WNDU
Michigan City mayor accused of leaving scene of accident
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just two days away from their season opener at Ohio State. Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth. It's taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from Thursday until Monday, Sept. 5. Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
WNDU
No water distribution in Benton Harbor on Labor Day
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will not be able to receive water distribution on Monday. There will be no bottled water distribution on Monday due to the holiday. The city advises residents to preemptively pick up water on Saturday and Sunday. Water bottle pick up is located at the Boys and Girls Club on Nate Wells Sr. Drive.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Pregnancy facts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready to celebrate Labor Day this upcoming Monday, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us Saturday morning to tell us what you need to know if your pet is going through labor. If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can...
WNDU
Labor Day will adjust trash pickup schedule in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details with Labor Day right around the corner, the City of South Bend announces their trash schedule for next week. The city will not pick up trash or yard waste on Monday in observation of Labor Day. Residents who typically have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
WNDU
Indiana schools receive $22.9M in state safety grants
Indiana Latino Education Summit, College & Career Fair held at Century Center. This is the 2nd time the Indiana Latino Institute has held the fair in South Bend. Medical Moment: Game changing garments for mosquito protection. Pulling out a win at the horseshoe in Columbus won’t be an easy task...
WNDU
Faith leaders meet with South Bend mayor, call on him to improve public safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor today met with leaders of the faith community five weeks to the day after police shot and killed a man who was having a mental health episode. 14 faith leaders from 12 different congregations attended a closed-door session that lasted about...
WNDU
BBQ pitmaster returns to Dowagiac
Over 100,000 fans are expected to be inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night for the top-five matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Faith leaders call on South Bend mayor to reimagine, improve public safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community faith leaders meet with South Bend Mayor James Mueller in hopes...
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
WNDU
Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
