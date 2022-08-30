Read full article on original website
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde Details Incel Inspiration Behind Chris Pine's Character
Controversies might be trailing Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, but this does not seem to be hampering the ongoing marketing for the psychological thriller which will hit screens for the first time at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival. New details from the upcoming picture have emerged from a Q&A session Wilde held with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine where the actress detailed among many things the inspiration behind its antagonist character, Frank (Chris Pine) the venerated leader of the secluded and falsely idyllic city of Victory.
The Hidden Message of Every Robin Williams Movie
Robin Williams will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the screen. His manic sense of humor was excellent and crass to capture the attention of adults but was also able to be managed into the shape of a real-life cartoon human, which spoke to children. He was a rare comedian and actor that truly was someone people of any age can enjoy. Besides being a legendary force of nature, he also connects with so many people emotionally when he shows up in something. Unlike most actors, Williams had a consistent theme in his filmography. Normally that is a trait exclusive to writers and directors, where they can more directly control their messages because they are the ones telling the stories.
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and More
The cast for director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis grows even larger as several prominent actors have recently joined the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on The Godfather trilogy as the character Connie Corleone, is set to star in the film with her son Jason Schwartzman, who will also appear in next year's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Golden Age Star Hedy Lamarr Fled Her Pro-Nazi Husband And Helped Invent Bluetooth
When people refer to a Renaissance man, they are referring to someone with many talents, usually in vastly different areas of expertise. Perhaps one of the most remarkable examples of this is embodied in Hedy Lamarr, described as one of the greatest Hollywood actors of all time and a revolutionary inventor that laid the valuable groundwork for technology used today.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
10 New Members of the Avengers for the 2025 Films
There are voids to be filled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers line-up before the all-powerful team reappears in May and November 2025. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s Infinity Saga to a more than satisfactory end for comic fans and non-comic fans alike. However, the...
Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man
The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
'Dead For a Dollar' Trailer Pits Christoph Waltz Against Willem Dafoe
As western movie fans start the countdown for the Dead For a Dollar premiere at the end of this month, Quiver Distribution decided to ease the wait by releasing a trailer to tease what we can expect to see when the time comes to go check it out in theaters. The story centers around a bounty hunter who happens upon a nemesis he put in prison years before, as well as a new bounty that challenges him in unexpected ways.
Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter Join World War II Drama 'One Life'
You don’t need to be a film buff to know that the movie world can’t get enough of World War II stories. Considering that the Historical event touched the lives of so many people, it’s not surprising that we’ve still got plenty of untold stories that often pop up from every angle. This time, the war drama One Life will tell the true story of a British man who managed to save hundreds of children as the Nazis started to take over Czechoslovakia, as Deadline reveals.
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
9 Purrfect Movies About Big Cats to Watch After 'Beast': From 'Roar' to 'Bringing Up Baby'
A few years ago, a video started circulating online of a cougar stalking and chasing a guy for six whole minutes on a Utah hiking trail. It’s just a regular cougar, but it’s damned terrifying how absolutely tenacious the little guy is in pursuing its prey. Like all the other big cats, the thing is a natural-born killer, a hunter at heart. That’s why they tend to make such fascinating subjects of nature specials and fictional films alike.
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'
Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
What Is Khazad-dûm? The Dwarven Kingdom in 'The Rings of Power' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from J.R.R. Tolkien's writing and The Rings of Power.Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy fulfilled nearly every expectation that fans of J.R.R. Tolkien had for an adaptation, but the same could not be said of The Hobbit films. Turning a simple children’s story into an epic trilogy packed with unnecessary subplots was very disappointing for those that were looking for a more straightforward adaptation. Among the issues with The Hobbit films was that the individual Dwarves were not very well fleshed out as characters. Outside of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), it was hard to distinguish one Dwarf from another.
'Bullet Train': 10 Other Times Hollywood Went to Japan
David Leitch and Brad Pitt recently took audiences on a thrill-ride trip through Japan with the stylised action flick, Bullet Train. And while it's yet to be determined whether that film will pull into the station as a box-office hit, it's hard to deny that it's a fun ride all the way.
New 'Hellraiser' Images Introduce Jamie Clayton's Pinhead and Other Horrors
Night House director David Bruckner is ready to unleash hell! New images of Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser reveal Bruckner’s interpretation of the iconic horror franchise, and even introduce a brand new Cenobite to Pinhead’s ranks. The filmmaker behind the 2020 Rebecca Hall-starring...
