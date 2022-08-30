PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.

