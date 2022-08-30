Read full article on original website
WHSV
UVA Health: Hormone treatment during menopause has less risks than previously thought
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from UVA Health suggests that some of the information women use to make important decisions about menopause might be wrong. Women approaching menopause have a choice: Get hormone treatment and risk cancer, or do not and endure hot flashes, sleep issues, and lose bone density.
WHSV
BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley. The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies...
WHSV
What experts want you to remember as ‘100 Deadliest Days’ comes to an end
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From 2011 to 2020, 31% of the more than 2,000 fatal crashes that involve teen drivers happened during what AAA defines as the ‘100 Deadliest Days.’. The 100 Deadliest Days last from Memorial Day to Labor Day. So far this summer and in our viewing...
WHSV
JMU’s switch to the Sun Belt expected to boost Harrisonburg economy and tourism
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Jame’s Madison Dukes will make their Sunbelt Conference debut this weekend. The Sunbelt is comprised of some larger universities than what JMU has faced in the past. As a result, the switch is expected to bring economic benefits to Harrisonburg. “JMU’s move to the...
WHSV
Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the county’s Shenandoah 2045 project which aims to map out the vision for the county’s future. As the county works toward creating its 2045 comprehensive plan which will be...
WHSV
Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
WHSV
August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox. Our...
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance looks forward to fall events after successful summer
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 comes to its unofficial end this weekend and for downtown Harrisonburg, it was a busy season with many events making their first comeback in years. “It’s felt really good to bring the community back together and to celebrate being in Harrisonburg and to provide...
WHSV
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 2: Page County vs. Nelson County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County and Nelson County square off in week two.
WHSV
HRMPO hosts open house for public input
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house to gain public input on future transportation projects. The organization says public involvement is extremely important for planning the projects. “When we’re talking about transportation projects where there’s a limited amount of funds, we want to make...
WHSV
The Blue Streaks’ Motivator: The Alan Garcia Ruiz Story
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to motivation for the Harrisonburg High School football team, Alan Garcia Ruiz is in charge. “I like to give the players a hard time, keep them pushing,” said Garcia Ruiz. “Motivate them and make them feel happy.”. Garcia Ruiz, who spends...
WHSV
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
WHSV
Why has hurricane season been quiet?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We are now halfway through the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and as the peak approaches, it has been oddly quiet with only four named storms so far. “It looks like there’s a lot of interaction with weather systems in the middle latitudes. It’s sort of bringing...
WHSV
Marching Royal Dukes prepare for more eyes this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dukes’ pride is not in short supply this weekend as JMU prepares for their FBS debut on Saturday, Sept. 3. It’s not just the football team putting in the work for their first big home game of the season, though. The Marching Royal Dukes is made up for 540 musicians, and they take a lot of pride in their performances.
WHSV
Two people displaced after house fire in Luray
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.
WHSV
JMU Football Opponent Report: Middle Tennessee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN+. JMU Football Opponent Report - Middle Tennessee. 2021 Record: 7-6 Overall (Won Bahamas Bowl, 31-24, over...
WHSV
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Strasburg vs. Broadway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and Broadway meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. For Strasburg, Friday night’s contest is the first game of the season after last week’s opener against Skyline was canceled following alleged threatening comments made on social media. “We are going to...
