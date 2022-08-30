ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season

Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse announces its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
WESTPORT, CT
Danbury's Junior Garden Club Welcomes Members from Danbury and Surrounding Towns

The Danbury Garden Club invites Young People Grades 1 - 12 Flower Design, Construction Project with Recyclable Materials,. Environmental Awareness, Poetry Contest, Civic Projects,. Learn to Plant and Grow Flowers, Pick Up Some Gardening Tips,. and so much more. The Club meets one Saturday per Month (Sep.-Dec. and Feb.-May) At...
DANBURY, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Connecticut Entertainment
Bridgeport, CT
CityCenter Danbury Announces 5th Annual Scarecrow Decorating Event

All downtown businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate in our ‘Fall in Love with Downtown’ event!. We will provide the scarecrow frame – you stuff and decorate the scarecrow for display on a downtown lamp post. Your organization’s scarecrow will also be featured in CityCenter’s social media and e-newsletter.
DANBURY, CT
APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1

The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
WESTPORT, CT
This Week in the City Spotlights Ellsworth Avenue School

This episode of This Week in the City highlights the addition and renovation of Ellsworth Avenue School. This project was managed internally by Danbury Construction Services, a department within Danbury Public Works. This is another example of the working collaboration between the City of Danbury and the Danbury Public Schools....
DANBURY, CT
Schumann
Beethoven
Eric Jacobsen
Norwalk Seaport Association Offering Tours of Greens Ledge Lighthouse

Norwalk, CT - Greens Ledge Lighthouse, on the Register of Historic Places, is one of 33 sparkplug lighthouses still in existence in the United States and remains an active aid to navigation. It is located just off the coastline of Norwalk close to Sheffield Island Lighthouse, owned by the Norwalk Seaport Association which is open for tours and special events.
NORWALK, CT
RHS student is making our community a safer place to call home

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, Briony Sekelsky, a senior at Ridgefield High School is making our community a safer place for our young community members. Briony explains, “Safe Spaces in Ridgefield are places where youth can go if they are in town without a parent/guardian and feel uncomfortable or unsafe.”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
City of Norwalk has immediate openings in eary care and education programs

Hoping to enroll your child in early care or early education programs?. The City of Norwalk is alerting residents to immediate openings in a variety of early care and education programs in Norwalk, including for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. "We have openings in center-based and family childcare," they say. You...
NORWALK, CT
Heating up Connecticut with the best BBQ is Hoodoo Brown

Food & Wine just announced their picks for the Best Barbecue in Every State and (once again) named Ridgefield’s Hoodoo Brown top BBQ in the Nutmeg state!. “Hoodoo Brown's in Ridgefield on a summer weekend — sun shining, smoke wafting out into the narrow valley funneling Route 7 between Danbury and Norwalk. You'll get that sense, rather immediately, that you're in the presence of something just a little bit special.”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield's Wisdom Goes to Vienna

It all began with a quote: “Wisdom tends to come above ground at times when the planet is going through great changes or when consciousness is about to take a major new leap to a new place, a new level of understanding.” These words, shared by author Cynthia Bourgeault, led Dr. Deborah Rundlett, director of The Meetinghouse, to interview 50 Ridgefield leaders to learn where they were experiencing “wisdom coming above ground.”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bethel Public Schools Announces Staff Recognition Awards

In her first newsletter of the 2022-2023 school year, Bethel Superindent of Schools Christine Carver announced that at the staff convocation, the District recognized the 2022 Sara Mass Award recipient, Robin Lamontagne, Berry School Nurse, and the District Teacher of the Year, Kristine Komorowski, Kindergarten Teacher, Rockwell School. Congratulations to...
BETHEL, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Scoops Hope st

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Scoops Hope...
STAMFORD, CT
Wilton Public Schools Returns With Convocation 2022

Last week, staff returned to a fully in-person district convocation!. The day began with a team-building activity inspired by the Portrait of a Graduate. Staff was broken up into groups to collaborate on artistic tiles that demonstrate the values and goals of the district. The mission of Portrait of a Graduate is for Wilton Public Schools to inspire and prepare all students to contribute meaningfully to a globally interdependent society. Guided by expert instruction and a rigorous, learner-centered curriculum, our students actively pursue their goals and aspirations and grow to be productive and resourceful members of the community. The staff demonstrated their boundless creativity to produce these tiles to inspire returning students of all ages.
WILTON, CT
Town of Darien Seeks Building Board of Appeals Candidates

The Town is looking to populate its Building Board of Appeals. The members of this Board must have very specific qualifications that are outlined in Section 30 of the Town Charter and CGS 29-266 of the State of Connecticut Statutes. The Board must consist of at least one plumber and...
DARIEN, CT
Traffic Detours in Norwalk on September 6 and 7

In advance of expected traffic detours in Norwalk on September 6 and 7, the City wants to inform residents that part of West Avenue is about to be paved. The section from North Main Street to Pine Street Ext., on West Avenue, will be milled on the evening of Tuesday, September 6. On the evening of September 7, our team will begin paving the Southbound section and once that’s complete, will immediately shift to start the Northbound section.
NORWALK, CT

