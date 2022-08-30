ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lettsworth, LA

WAFB

Expect wet weather; weekend won’t be total washout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain high through Saturday at 80% with a better chance in the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s. Rain may briefly be heavy at times, but it won’t rain all day long. Saturday looks like the highest chance of showers and storms of the three-day weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Mayor Misty Clanton Talks About GUMBO Funding

ALEXANDRIA — DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton was among the attendees of the inaugural Louisiana Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria, hosted by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. Clanton has long lobbied for broadband access for city residents — and for...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

LDWF schedules drawdown on Spring Bayou

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury have scheduled a drawdown on Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish for nuisance aquatic vegetation control, organic reduction, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the amount of giant Salvinia and Cuban bulrush in the lake, especially in shallow, backwater areas where herbicide applications to kill invasive plants are difficult.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
WAFB

BRFD battles house fire on Park Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused an early morning house fire. A spokesman with the fire department says the blaze broke out around 2:50 a.m. at the home on Park Boulevard near Government Street in Baton Rouge. When firefighters arrived,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

