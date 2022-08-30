Related
Expect wet weather; weekend won’t be total washout
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Barge operators find body in Mississippi River south of Natchez
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Body of unknown female found in Mississippi River, remains sent for autopsy
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
Mayor Misty Clanton Talks About GUMBO Funding
IN THIS ARTICLE
LDWF schedules drawdown on Spring Bayou
Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help
Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage
Millions of additional dollars coming to Louisiana to expand broadband internet across rural parishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Crash In Creola (Creola, La)
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Woman says contractor got paid but didn’t finish the job
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
BRFD battles house fire on Park Blvd.
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1