Fox11online.com

Milwaukee man dead in officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Milwaukee man is dead after an officer involved shooting Friday night. Milwaukee Police spotted a vehicle and a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide. Officers tried making a traffic stop around 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. National Avenue. The suspect, a 47-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Garage destroyed in Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- No one was hurt in an overnight garage fire in Fond du Lac. City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the 400 block of Grove Street just after 1 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived they found a detached garage engulfed. Firefighters were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash

TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

