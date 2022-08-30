ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Free COVID Care Bags to be handed out at Silver Lining Drive-In

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More COVID testing kits along with other supplies will be handed out for free this weekend in Bedford County.

At the Silver Lining Drive-In located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, the Bedford Family Health Center will be giving out COVID Care Bags. The bags are going to be handed out from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., before the showing of The Little Mermaid.

The bags contain an at home COVID test kit, thermometer, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and a free draw string bag.

