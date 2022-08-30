ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Labor Day weekend off to a violent start after shooting outside Baltimore high school

Labor Day weekend has already begun with violence in Baltimore. Police were called to reports of a shooting at Mervo High Friday afternoon. "Holiday weekends, traditionally, unfortunately, have really been bloody in Baltimore," said Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department. Holidays, like this past Memorial Day...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 Baltimore region educators among Maryland Teacher of Year finalists

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four teachers from Baltimore and its suburbs have been named finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year. They are Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City, Alicia Amaral Freeman of Baltimore County, Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County and Ashley Gereli of Harford County. Here's what the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New video shows overcrowded Arundel bus, students sitting on floor

ODENTON, Md. (WBFF) — It's the first week of school and Charles Jones said his son recorded a video on the bus, the stop in Odenton’s Two Rivers subdivision. The short clip shows the bus so overcrowded some students are standing while others are forced to sit on the floor.
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore: Navy Working Dogs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore return with festivals and exciting activities, all in person starting next week. Master at Arms First Class with the Navy Working Dogs Trevor Houseknecht shares more about the lively experience. The Navy Working Dog does a demonstration attack on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, County Executive Olszewski attend kick off for Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday Mayor Brandon Scott will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., to kick off the Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. They will be joined by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill, Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region CEO Joe Ochipinti CEO, event partners, and cyclists.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Schools' Superintendent releases new redistricting proposal

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano releases a new redistricting proposal as the district prepares to open a brand new high school next fall. Martirano will present his 'Attendance Area Adjustment Plan' proposal to the Howard County Board of Education Thursday afternoon. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hemby shines as Maryland beats Buffalo 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Roman Hemby ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint in the first minute of the second half that helped Maryland pull away to a 31-10 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. On an otherwise uneven day for the Maryland offense, Hemby...
BUFFALO, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
SMITHSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Support pro cyclist at the Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new world-class event is coming to the Baltimore area this weekend. Support and watch America's top pro cyclist at the Maryland Cycling Classic. Team USA and Maryland Native Scott McGill shares what he's most excited about.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Expert: Violence reduction strategy 'isn't a success if more people are dying elsewhere'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Baltimore enters another month, leaders look to current violence reduction strategies to curb the violence, but the data suggests an uphill battle. The Group Violence Reduction Strategy, or GVRS, is a violence reduction plan that had been attempted in Baltimore City twice before. The national strategy works to target known people involved in criminal behavior, offering them a way out of a life of crime.
BALTIMORE, MD

