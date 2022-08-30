Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something to do this weekend?. The Maine Micro Artisans are hosting an Artisan fair Saturday in Augusta. The show will have over 25 vendors, live demonstrations, raffles, and more!. The Fair will take place at the Buker Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3...
‘Maine Lakes Mermaid’ completes mission to swim in 31 lakes in 31 days
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Last month, we introduced you to the ‘Maine Lakes Mermaid.’. She was on a mission to swim in 31 different lakes in 31 days as part of the Cross for LifeFlight. We’re happy to report Ali Simonds of Belfast completed her goal. However, due...
Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
Caribou native sets sights on the moon
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - NASA is set to launch its Artemis rocket Saturday after scrubbing a launch earlier this week. The agency says they’ve changed fueling procedures to fix problems with engine chilling. Artemis could eventually take astronauts back to the moon. We spoke with Caribou native Jessica Meir,...
SPCA of Hancock County announces donation matching campaign
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton has announced a special collaboration with First National Bank and area charitable families for a donation matching campaign. The campaign will match up to $15,000 in donations through September. The SPCA doesn’t receive any funding from federal, state, or...
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
High food cost affecting a food bank in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The folks at the food bank at the Winslow Congregational Church say the high cost of food is hitting them hard. The Winslow Community Cupboard has been open since March of 2020. They give out various food items such as cereal, peanut butter, water, meat, and...
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
Visitation to Acadia are expected to rival last year’s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Officials at Acadia National Park believe this summer’s visitation numbers will be the second highest in park history, just behind last year’s numbers. The park is expecting another busy Labor Day Weekend. Park officials are urging visitors to take advantage of the Island Explorer free...
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. The funeral will take place...
Curt’s Movie Review - Top Gun: Maverick
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new segment for our Friday 4 p.m. show. Meteorologist Curt Olson is going to join us for a movie review when time allows. His first review is it’s Top Gun: Maverick.
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Hannaford reminds everyone to schedule their shots ahead of flu season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As families send their children back to school this week, pharmacists at Hannaford want to remind people it’s a good time to schedule a flu shot before flu season arrives. Hannaford Pharmacies also administer the COVID vaccine. The supermarket chain says their pharmacists are available...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
Beautiful night for the concert on the waterfront, lows drop into the mid 50's and we remain clear.
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
Maine Black Bears kick off football season in New Mexico
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday night the Maine Black Bear football team kicks off their season in the Land of Enchantment. They’ll be taking on the FBS opponent New Mexico Lobos. The team departs Bangor on Friday for the first time under new head coach Jordan Stevens. Brian...
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday our Morning News team continued its showcase of food trucks from around the state. This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor area, as well as catering for events. Business owner Zac LaPierre, excited the taste buds of...
