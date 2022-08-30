ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something to do this weekend?. The Maine Micro Artisans are hosting an Artisan fair Saturday in Augusta. The show will have over 25 vendors, live demonstrations, raffles, and more!. The Fair will take place at the Buker Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
NEWPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Caribou native sets sights on the moon

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - NASA is set to launch its Artemis rocket Saturday after scrubbing a launch earlier this week. The agency says they’ve changed fueling procedures to fix problems with engine chilling. Artemis could eventually take astronauts back to the moon. We spoke with Caribou native Jessica Meir,...
CARIBOU, ME
wabi.tv

SPCA of Hancock County announces donation matching campaign

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton has announced a special collaboration with First National Bank and area charitable families for a donation matching campaign. The campaign will match up to $15,000 in donations through September. The SPCA doesn’t receive any funding from federal, state, or...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

High food cost affecting a food bank in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The folks at the food bank at the Winslow Congregational Church say the high cost of food is hitting them hard. The Winslow Community Cupboard has been open since March of 2020. They give out various food items such as cereal, peanut butter, water, meat, and...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Visitation to Acadia are expected to rival last year’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Officials at Acadia National Park believe this summer’s visitation numbers will be the second highest in park history, just behind last year’s numbers. The park is expecting another busy Labor Day Weekend. Park officials are urging visitors to take advantage of the Island Explorer free...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. The funeral will take place...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Curt’s Movie Review - Top Gun: Maverick

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new segment for our Friday 4 p.m. show. Meteorologist Curt Olson is going to join us for a movie review when time allows. His first review is it’s Top Gun: Maverick.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hannaford reminds everyone to schedule their shots ahead of flu season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As families send their children back to school this week, pharmacists at Hannaford want to remind people it’s a good time to schedule a flu shot before flu season arrives. Hannaford Pharmacies also administer the COVID vaccine. The supermarket chain says their pharmacists are available...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
PALMYRA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Black Bears kick off football season in New Mexico

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday night the Maine Black Bear football team kicks off their season in the Land of Enchantment. They’ll be taking on the FBS opponent New Mexico Lobos. The team departs Bangor on Friday for the first time under new head coach Jordan Stevens. Brian...
ORONO, ME

