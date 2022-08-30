Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
spectrumnews1.com
Deregulation helps a hair braider give back to the community
MADISON, Wis. — As kids head back to school, a Madison hair braider offered her services free of charge with the hopes students will look and feel their best. Ndey Binta Sarr said she never expected to braid hair for a living when she moved to the United States in 2019 from the Gambia in West Africa.
nbc15.com
Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!. The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a...
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar
On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Only six were of age.
nbc15.com
UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party. It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities...
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
nbc15.com
Madison community reflects on National Overdose Awareness day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison community recognized National Overdose Awareness Day in Olbrich Park Wednesday. People grieved, reflected, and created personal signs serving as a tribute to the loved ones they’ve lost. “We just wanted the community to know that we’re here for them,” peer specialist program supervisor...
nbc15.com
MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Superintendent for Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins accompanied area students and their families to the first day of classes. Jenkins started his day at Leopold Elementary School and later visited Olson Elementary School where he interacted with students, parents, grandparents, and other family members. After...
nbc15.com
Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use. During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
nbc15.com
South end zone project completed at Camp Randall
nbc15.com
Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
nbc15.com
One City Schools welcomes students back to class
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One City Schools in Monona welcomed back students to class on Thursday. There was a party-like atmosphere just outside the school on Monona Drive. DJ Ace was playing music and UW Badger athletes were giving high gives as the kids walked up to the newly renovated building.
themadent.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
nbc15.com
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- With classes set to begin soon, health agencies are working to help university students understand what their options are when it comes to abortion access. UW-Madison students can no longer receive an abortion at a clinic near campus- many are turning to UW Madison Health services guidance....
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills...
nbc15.com
UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and staff gathered in Platteville on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. The $55 million Sesquicentennial Hall will join the current Busby Hall of Engineering to create a 200,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex. “Sesquicentennial Hall will not only attract more students but...
nbc15.com
Woman rescued from Janesville river
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews in Janesville rescued a woman who was found stranded in the Rock River on Thursday afternoon, clinging to a safety cable, the fire department reported. According to its report, she was clutching a cable that spanned the river underneath the Centerway Bridge around 1:40...
