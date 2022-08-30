HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, nearly 92,000 Americans lost their lives to overdose in 2020; 75% of those overdoses were caused by opioids. The Futuro Latino Coalition in Harrisonburg came together on International Overdose Awareness Day, to remember those who lost their lives to substance abuse, raise awareness in the Latino community and spread positivity to James Madison University.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO