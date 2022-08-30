Read full article on original website
Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the county’s Shenandoah 2045 project which aims to map out the vision for the county’s future. As the county works toward creating its 2045 comprehensive plan which will be...
JMU’s switch to the Sun Belt expected to boost Harrisonburg economy and tourism
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Jame’s Madison Dukes will make their Sunbelt Conference debut this weekend. The Sunbelt is comprised of some larger universities than what JMU has faced in the past. As a result, the switch is expected to bring economic benefits to Harrisonburg. “JMU’s move to the...
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly
(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley. The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies...
What experts want you to remember as ‘100 Deadliest Days’ comes to an end
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From 2011 to 2020, 31% of the more than 2,000 fatal crashes that involve teen drivers happened during what AAA defines as the ‘100 Deadliest Days.’. The 100 Deadliest Days last from Memorial Day to Labor Day. So far this summer and in our viewing...
WHSV EndZone - Week 2: Page County vs. Nelson County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County and Nelson County square off in week two.
‘You are worth it’: Futuro Latino Coalition gathers to stop overdoses
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, nearly 92,000 Americans lost their lives to overdose in 2020; 75% of those overdoses were caused by opioids. The Futuro Latino Coalition in Harrisonburg came together on International Overdose Awareness Day, to remember those who lost their lives to substance abuse, raise awareness in the Latino community and spread positivity to James Madison University.
August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox. Our...
Two Valley groups join to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on campus. “We’re really excited that...
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
UVA Health: Hormone treatment during menopause has less risks than previously thought
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from UVA Health suggests that some of the information women use to make important decisions about menopause might be wrong. Women approaching menopause have a choice: Get hormone treatment and risk cancer, or do not and endure hot flashes, sleep issues, and lose bone density.
Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor activities are popular during summer holiday weekends. Camping is in-tents, or at least that is what officials at Explore Park say. Since its Blue Ridge Campground rebranding in May, they have seen more than 175 families. “We’ve had a busy season. We’ve seen a lot...
2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance looks forward to fall events after successful summer
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 comes to its unofficial end this weekend and for downtown Harrisonburg, it was a busy season with many events making their first comeback in years. “It’s felt really good to bring the community back together and to celebrate being in Harrisonburg and to provide...
HRMPO hosts open house for public input
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house to gain public input on future transportation projects. The organization says public involvement is extremely important for planning the projects. “When we’re talking about transportation projects where there’s a limited amount of funds, we want to make...
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
The Blue Streaks’ Motivator: The Alan Garcia Ruiz Story
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to motivation for the Harrisonburg High School football team, Alan Garcia Ruiz is in charge. “I like to give the players a hard time, keep them pushing,” said Garcia Ruiz. “Motivate them and make them feel happy.”. Garcia Ruiz, who spends...
Two people displaced after house fire in Luray
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.
