Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly

(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
WILDLIFE
WHSV

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley. The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

‘You are worth it’: Futuro Latino Coalition gathers to stop overdoses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, nearly 92,000 Americans lost their lives to overdose in 2020; 75% of those overdoses were caused by opioids. The Futuro Latino Coalition in Harrisonburg came together on International Overdose Awareness Day, to remember those who lost their lives to substance abuse, raise awareness in the Latino community and spread positivity to James Madison University.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Shenandoah Valley#Diseases#General Health
WHSV

August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox. Our...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Two Valley groups join to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on campus. “We’re really excited that...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter. Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg. The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer. Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor activities are popular during summer holiday weekends. Camping is in-tents, or at least that is what officials at Explore Park say. Since its Blue Ridge Campground rebranding in May, they have seen more than 175 families. “We’ve had a busy season. We’ve seen a lot...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

HRMPO hosts open house for public input

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house to gain public input on future transportation projects. The organization says public involvement is extremely important for planning the projects. “When we’re talking about transportation projects where there’s a limited amount of funds, we want to make...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

The Blue Streaks’ Motivator: The Alan Garcia Ruiz Story

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to motivation for the Harrisonburg High School football team, Alan Garcia Ruiz is in charge. “I like to give the players a hard time, keep them pushing,” said Garcia Ruiz. “Motivate them and make them feel happy.”. Garcia Ruiz, who spends...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Two people displaced after house fire in Luray

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street. Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. A cause or origin of the fire has not been determined yet, but the Director of Emergency Services for Page County tell us the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.
LURAY, VA

