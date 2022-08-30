MSU educates first years on sexual harassment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As these new freshmen arrive, Michigan State University’s James Madison College are taking extra steps to make sure they are prepared for life as college students.

MSU’s James Madison College is holding seminars on a very real issue for campuses across the country.

Hundreds of new MSU students gathered this morning to watch a performance, but rather than being entertained, they were educated on sexual harassment.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officials at James Madison College have enlisted the non-profit “Speak About It” to present these hard topics to incoming students.

“We focus on first-year college students with our flagship shows specifically, because orientation is such a great time of year to kind of have everyone in the same place and we can start these conversations before they start moving in, interacting with each other, and going to parties together,” said Becca Barrette, a team member with Speak About It.

Speak About It presents personal anecdotes, and reenacted skits to educate first-years on situations they may encounter.

James Madison College officials say events like these inform students on how to navigate relationships.

“We know that a lot of students, this is their first time away from home,” said Florensio Hernandez, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion specialist at the James Madison College. “And so Michigan State University being such a big campus we know that students are going to encounter situations… that we often don’t talk about or that students often don’t feel comfortable coming to us about.

The James Madison College offers alternate events for non-first-year students as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.