East Lansing, MI

MSU educates first years on sexual harassment

By Iz Martin, Nate Salazar
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As these new freshmen arrive, Michigan State University’s James Madison College are taking extra steps to make sure they are prepared for life as college students.

MSU’s James Madison College is holding seminars on a very real issue for campuses across the country.

Hundreds of new MSU students gathered this morning to watch a performance, but rather than being entertained, they were educated on sexual harassment.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officials at James Madison College have enlisted the non-profit “Speak About It” to present these hard topics to incoming students.

“We focus on first-year college students with our flagship shows specifically, because orientation is such a great time of year to kind of have everyone in the same place and we can start these conversations before they start moving in, interacting with each other, and going to parties together,” said Becca Barrette, a team member with Speak About It.

Speak About It presents personal anecdotes, and reenacted skits to educate first-years on situations they may encounter.

James Madison College officials say events like these inform students on how to navigate relationships.

“We know that a lot of students, this is their first time away from home,” said Florensio Hernandez, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion specialist at the James Madison College. “And so Michigan State University being such a big campus we know that students are going to encounter situations… that we often don’t talk about or that students often don’t feel comfortable coming to us about.

The James Madison College offers alternate events for non-first-year students as well.

WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Downtown East Lansing store brings Spartan tradition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The buzz around campus is picking up as thousands prepare to pour into Spartan stadium and for one nearby business owner, today marks one of his favorite days of the year. “A lot of excitement and a lot of the same people coming in saying hi and you know it’s old […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

No. 15 Michigan State sputters in 35-13 win over W. Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne played well in spurts, allowing No. 15 Michigan State to earn a lopsided win over Western Michigan despite struggling for long stretches of the opener on both sides of the ball. Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Meridian Twp. pot ballot survives recount

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has announced the completion of the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana proposal recount. The proposal, if passed, would have banned the establishment of marijuana dispensaries in Meridian Township. The recounted vote tally was 6,147 “Yes” to 6,153 “No,” a six-vote difference. This means marijuana dispensaries are […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

