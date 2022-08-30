Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Old Dominion head coach trolls Virginia Tech on social media after upset win
Old Dominion pulled off a Friday night upset, defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 at home. Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne made sure to rub it in on social media. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech posted an “our state” graphic showing the “The Market” in Norfolk, Virginia, the city where ODU is located. Rahne quote-tweeted the post late Friday night adding a Michael Jordan shrugging GIF.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech falls at Old Dominion on last-minute TD run
Virginia Tech was hoping to go to Norfolk and earn a victory in Brent Pry’s first game as the Hokies’ head coach. The Old Dominion Monarchs had other plans. In the first half, a bad snap on a Virginia Tech field-goal attempt led to a Monarchs’ scoop and score, giving them a 10-7 lead.
WSLS
Virginia Tech Football faces ODU in season opener
NORFOLK, Va. – Local high schools aren’t the only ones playing under the Friday night lights now. Friday was the season opener for the Virginia Tech Hokies – an exciting one as they start anew with first-year coach Brent Pry. Hours before kickoff, fans began to file...
ACC rivals pile on Virginia Tech losing to Old Dominion again
ACC rivals couldn’t contain their raucous laughter as Virginia Tech was upset by Old Dominion for the second time since 2018. Somewhere along the way, Virginia Tech got really bad at football. And their ACC rivals think that’s hilarious. On Friday night the Hokies got their 2022 season...
Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech
History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason
Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player apologizes after trucking opposing fan following upset loss
Old Dominion downing Virginia Tech was probably the upset of the Friday football slate. It was a rough day for Virginia Tech as a whole. Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator, a new regime failed to score 20 on a Group of 5 program… and Connor Blumrick, a redshirt senior tight end, trucked a fan following the final horn.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech fans get out to watch Hokies in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s first game of the season wasn’t going to stop fans from getting out to enjoy the start of the Brent Pry era locally. “I’m excited, I’m ready for the Brent Pry era, I want to see how that’s going to go,” said Nathan Ragland.
CBS Sports
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Virginia Tech (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.
wfxrtv.com
Thursday Night Lights: Game official shortage leads to changes in Virginia high school football
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night football is going to be Thursday night football for some games this season. Due to a lack of officials, Virginia’s high school football league is having to get creative to accommodate referees and line judges. “Friday night, a lot of people don’t...
WSLS
‘All together, we will’: Rivalry teams come together after game, show unity ahead of school system merger
COVINGTON, Va. – As the school year progresses, the end of an era for the Alleghany Mountaineers and the Covington Cougars continues to creep closer. While the rivalry is deep-rooted for many in the area after years of Mountie versus Cougar faceoffs, it was clear to see the unity between the two rival teams on Thursday night, according to a release by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.
odusports.com
Ed Fraim, the Father of Athletic Philanthropy at ODU, Passed Away on Wednesday
NORFOLK, Va. – Ed Fraim, who for more than three decades was Old Dominion's primary athletic fundraiser, passed away early Thursday morning. He was 81 years old. A graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and ODU, Fraim took command of ODU's fundraising efforts in the late 1970s when the university raised less than $40,000 per year.
Radford, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gate City High School football team will have a game with Radford High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Martinsville at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Martinsville and Glenvar from Highlander Stadium in Roanoke County. Martinsville gets the win over Glenvar, 21-14.
Augusta Free Press
End of a poetic era: Nikki Giovanni retires as English professor at Virginia Tech
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It’s hard to imagine Virginia Tech without Nikki Giovanni, but the legendary poet has decided that it is time to close the classroom chapter. She is retiring after 35 years as a professor in the Department of English, effective today.
Smithfield, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The King's Fork High School football team will have a game with Smithfield High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cardinalnews.org
Back from a coma, former Roanoke sportscaster returns to broadcast booth
Justin Ditmore’s life has been defined by numbers. The 53-year-old Roanoke County resident kept score for 13 years as a reporter and sports director for WSLS-TV. He crunched actuarial tables working in the insurance business. However, one year ago, Ditmore’s number was just about up. He contracted COVID-19...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Salem at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Salem and Franklin County from Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, Va. The Spartans defeated the Eagles, 33-32.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
