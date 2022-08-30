COVINGTON, Va. – As the school year progresses, the end of an era for the Alleghany Mountaineers and the Covington Cougars continues to creep closer. While the rivalry is deep-rooted for many in the area after years of Mountie versus Cougar faceoffs, it was clear to see the unity between the two rival teams on Thursday night, according to a release by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO