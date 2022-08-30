ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Old Dominion head coach trolls Virginia Tech on social media after upset win

Old Dominion pulled off a Friday night upset, defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 at home. Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne made sure to rub it in on social media. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech posted an “our state” graphic showing the “The Market” in Norfolk, Virginia, the city where ODU is located. Rahne quote-tweeted the post late Friday night adding a Michael Jordan shrugging GIF.
NORFOLK, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Virginia Tech falls at Old Dominion on last-minute TD run

Virginia Tech was hoping to go to Norfolk and earn a victory in Brent Pry’s first game as the Hokies’ head coach. The Old Dominion Monarchs had other plans. In the first half, a bad snap on a Virginia Tech field-goal attempt led to a Monarchs’ scoop and score, giving them a 10-7 lead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech Football faces ODU in season opener

NORFOLK, Va. – Local high schools aren’t the only ones playing under the Friday night lights now. Friday was the season opener for the Virginia Tech Hokies – an exciting one as they start anew with first-year coach Brent Pry. Hours before kickoff, fans began to file...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech

History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
NORFOLK, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech fans get out to watch Hokies in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s first game of the season wasn’t going to stop fans from getting out to enjoy the start of the Brent Pry era locally. “I’m excited, I’m ready for the Brent Pry era, I want to see how that’s going to go,” said Nathan Ragland.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
CBS Sports

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Virginia Tech (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

‘All together, we will’: Rivalry teams come together after game, show unity ahead of school system merger

COVINGTON, Va. – As the school year progresses, the end of an era for the Alleghany Mountaineers and the Covington Cougars continues to creep closer. While the rivalry is deep-rooted for many in the area after years of Mountie versus Cougar faceoffs, it was clear to see the unity between the two rival teams on Thursday night, according to a release by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.
COVINGTON, VA
odusports.com

Ed Fraim, the Father of Athletic Philanthropy at ODU, Passed Away on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – Ed Fraim, who for more than three decades was Old Dominion's primary athletic fundraiser, passed away early Thursday morning. He was 81 years old. A graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and ODU, Fraim took command of ODU's fundraising efforts in the late 1970s when the university raised less than $40,000 per year.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hokies#American Football#College Football#Penn State#Nittany Lions#Odu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy