Wichita Falls, TX

Big Brothers Big Sisters soars onto Sheppard AFB for ‘Lunch Buddies’ program

By Lauren Linville
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special Big Brothers Big Sisters program is soaring onto Sheppard Air Force Base in October and you can be a part of it!

Big Brothers Big Sisters has teamed up with Sheppard Elementary to provide mentorship to fifth and sixth graders there.

BBBS is looking for Sheppard personnel to meet with a little at the school twice a month during lunch from 12:20 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Big Brother Big Sisters will facilitate the meetings with bigs meeting as a group, individually matched with a student.

If you’re working on base and interested, click here for more information.

Society
