New York voters are overwhelmingly in favor of banning the horse carriage industry, according to a new poll. Animal Legal Defense Fund and Voters For Animal revealed the findings on Sept. 1. The survey was conducted by Zogby polling and found that 71% of voters support a ban on horse carriage rides proposed by elected leaders “because of numerous charges of abuse of the horses.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO