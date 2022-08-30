Read full article on original website
On Sep. 3, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football opened up the 2022 regular season slate with a commanding win over head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas got a 52-10 win over ULM in the opener this weekend that saw this team control the game every step of the way at home under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Next weekend, we’re going to see one of the more highly anticipated non-conference matchups of the 2022 season between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will get to face his former boss legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban in this big-time Week 2 matchup.
The talk of the town around college football for the next week or so is probably going to be the impending big-time matchup for Sep. 10 between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face legendary head coach Nick Saban and Alabama in front of a national television audience on FOX.
On the night of Sep. 3, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will kick off the 2022 season. Texas will take on head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt under the lights at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT.
The highly anticipated first start in the collegiate career of redshirt freshman Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is here. And it didn’t take too long for the fireworks to get underway for the former Ohio State Buckeyes transfer in the regular season opener for Texas on Sep. 3 at home against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt.
The first game of the season has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program on the evening of Sep. 3. Texas will take on head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3, with the kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT.
Great news arrived for the fans on the Forty Acres heading into the weekend of the regular season opener, seeing that the 2024 Texas football recruiting class added a commitment from the highly touted four-star Houston Clear Lake wide receiver/athlete Hunter Moddon. Texas is now up to three commitments in the 2024 class after landing this abrupt commitment from Moddon that seemingly came out of nowhere.
Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
On Friday, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video with a little more than a day remaining until taking Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The video starts with a voiceover about the nature of commitment while clips from practice and then games play.
Now just a couple of days away from the first game of the regular season for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, we can feel the nerves and excitement for what lies ahead this fall. Texas has plenty of uncertainty heading into the season, but this is definitely going to be an entertaining campaign through and through.
After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the...
Texas football opens up the regular season this weekend under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against head coach Terry Bowden the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Sep. 3, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT. This will be the first of seven home games at DKR for Texas this season.
(Austin, TX) — The No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25 on Wednesday night in Austin. The Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) were led by redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair, who had 16 kills, four blocks and six digs. Freshman outside Julia Hanson had a career night, going for a season-best 14 kills. Jenna Wenaas added in 12 kills and seven digs while Melani Shaffmaster had 44 assists and six digs.
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
As Texas experiences various levels of drought across the state, Austin has plenty of rain in the forecast. But rain during a major drought isn't always good news. Heavy rain during a drought can increase the risk of flooding, and Austin is a little too familiar with that. The city sits in the middle of “flash flood alley,” a stretch of land that runs from San Antonio to Dallas, one of the most flood-prone regions on the continent.
