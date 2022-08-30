ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday

Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday

Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
Pirates send Ke'Bryan Hayes to bench on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hayes will sit on Saturday evening after Kevin Newman was positioned at second base and Rodolfo Castro was aligned at third. According to Baseball Savant on 319 batted balls this season, Hayes has...
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Nick Fortes starting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Max Muncy was benched. In a matchup versus Padres' left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Barnes to...
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Trea Turner hitting in second spot for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner is starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Turner will man the shortstop position after Hanser Alberto was rested at home versus their intrastate competition. numberFire's models project Turner to score 13.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
Max Stassi starting Saturday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Stassi for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Zavala for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Oswaldo Cabrera starting Saturday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 57 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .222 batting average...
