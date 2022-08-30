ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

dayton.com

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mother turns tragedy into hope after losing son

She is on mission to help others work through their grief. The death of a child is often a loss so devastating to a parent that many find it difficult to move beyond the tremendous grief they feel. Hope Reger of Xenia gave birth to two sons – Brian and...
XENIA, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide

Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate books to Westwood Elementary School

Do you have books on your shelves that your children and grandchildren have outgrown or no longer need? Here’s a great place for them: for the past seven years, the folks at Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Washington Twp. have been supporting the students at Westwood Elementary School in West Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’

A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses

The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

