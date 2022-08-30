Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
dayton.com
Mother turns tragedy into hope after losing son
She is on mission to help others work through their grief. The death of a child is often a loss so devastating to a parent that many find it difficult to move beyond the tremendous grief they feel. Hope Reger of Xenia gave birth to two sons – Brian and...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
dayton.com
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate books to Westwood Elementary School
Do you have books on your shelves that your children and grandchildren have outgrown or no longer need? Here’s a great place for them: for the past seven years, the folks at Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Washington Twp. have been supporting the students at Westwood Elementary School in West Dayton.
dayton.com
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
spectrumnews1.com
'A world in his own backyard,' Hartman Rock Garden welcomes visitors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Many frown upon others peeking in their backyards, but the formations that stand tall beside one Springfield home make it hard not to look over the fence. What You Need To Know. The Hartman Rock Garden was created in the 1930s. The Tuner Foundation helps preserve...
dayton.com
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
Crews battle vacant house fire in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire broke out at a vacant home at 611 Circle Rd. around 3:20 a.m. Dispatch reported that a passerby called in the fire.
dayton937.com
Hookahville Music Festival moves to Darke County over Labor Day weekend
Hookahville, the Midwest’s longest-running music festival, will be held at J&M Ranch in Ansonia, Ohio, this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. It’s a “don’t miss” festival for fans of psychedelic rock’n’roll, and includes day passes to all weekend long camping options. The festival...
dayton.com
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
Chief: Officer Burton remains ‘strong’ off life support
In his latest update to the community on Facebook, Chief Britt said, "Officer Seara Burton's condition did not change much overnight and she is still with us this morning. She still remains off of life support."
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since. […]
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Parking is different in Downtown Xenia and how city collects money
XENIA — You will notice changes the next time you park in the City of Xenia. There are changes to the city’s parking meters and the amount of money collected from people who ran out of time and got a ticket. For decades, you’ve had to pay to...
dayton.com
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
