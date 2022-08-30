Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Zavala for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com
Trea Turner hitting in second spot for Dodgers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner is starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Turner will man the shortstop position after Hanser Alberto was rested at home versus their intrastate competition. numberFire's models project Turner to score 13.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Luis Campusano catching for Padres on Saturday night
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their intrastate competition. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Max Muncy was benched. In a matchup versus Padres' left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Barnes to...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. Our models project Mejia for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stowers is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Stowers for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Andrew Velazquez starting Saturday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Velazquez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Velazquez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0