Arlington, TX

numberfire.com

Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

2022 TVG Pacific Classic Betting Odds and Contenders Preview

Flightline faces five foes in the 2022 renewal of the $1,000,000 Pacific Classic, scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at Del Mar! In addition to such a rich purse, the 1 ¼-mile dirt race also offers an expenses-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), the most important long-distance dirt race of the year.
DEL MAR, CA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Chicago's Zach McKinstry operating third base on Saturday

Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will take over third base after Christopher Morel was left on the bench against their division competition. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project McKinstry to score 8.1 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Miam's Garrett Cooper scratched on Saturday, Jerar Encarnacion to start

Miami Marlins utility-man Garrett Cooper is not starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Jerar Encarnacion will start at designated hitter and bat fifth after Garrett Cooper was scratched for personal reasons. On 26 batted balls this season, Encarnacion has recorded a 7.7% barrel rate and a .297 expected...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera starting Saturday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 57 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .222 batting average...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday

Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday

Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

