Christina Ricci Sweetly Calls Her Daughter Cleo ‘Magic’ During Sleep Training

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Christina Ricci Michael Buckner for WWD.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton’s daughter is officially in the sleep training stage, and it’s going surprisingly well! On Aug 30, Ricci’s husband Hampton uploaded a screenshot from his and Ricci’s nanny cam. He uploaded a photo of their daughter Cleo sleeping with the caption, “We have a magical baby. @riccigrams. Day 8 of sleep training. It’s been a dream. I wish I could sleep for 11/12 hrs.” Ricci reuploaded this to her Instagram story with the simple, loving caption, “Cleo is Magic.”

Courtesy of Christina Ricci’s IG story. Christina Ricci's IG story.

Some parents have the best luck with sleep training their children, much like Hampton and Ricci. however, most are not so lucky. So, babies need to sleep a lot, like up to 12 hours a day (wish we had that as adults!). The goal of sleep training is to train your little one to sleep happily through the night, hoping for bigger chunks of time, per Sleep Foundation. Parents have to go through this, and sometimes, it isn’t pretty. so Ricci and Hampton are right, Cleo is magical!

Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton recently gave birth to their baby daughter Cleopatra “Cleo” in Dec. 2021, only two months after surprising everyone and eloping.

But before eloping to Hampton, Ricci shares another son with her ex-husband. She was married before to James Heerdegen, who she met while working on the set of Pan Am. They married in 2013 and divorced seven years later, but welcomed their son Freddie in 2014.

Soon after giving birth to her and Hampton’s daughter, Ricci appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told fans that her husband actually picked Cleo’s full name, Cleopatra. While preparing for a C-section, she remembers, “My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname’s Cleo.’ And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, the full name’s Cleopatra.’ And I was sort of like, ‘OK, fine. Whatever, we’ll talk about this later.’”

She added, “But then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram, and then media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra.’”

SheKnows

Young & Restless Exclusive: Lauralee Bell Opens Up About Her Parents’ Beautiful Love-After-Life Reunion

Lauralee Bell is a big believer in seeking out the positive aspects of life. If there’s a bright side to a dark situation, she will do her best to find it. So although mom Lee Phillip Bell passed away back in February of 2020, the actress — who has played Young & Restless‘ Christine on-and-off since 1983 — has found a beautiful way to keep her spirit alive.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Mandy Moore Is So Pregnant, She’s ‘Dreaming About Pants'

Mandy Moore is in her last month of pregnancy with her baby boy, so there’s many things she probably misses. Like being able to chase around her 18-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, eating spaghetti without getting heartburn, sleeping literally at all. But the thing Moore longs for the most? Wearing pants! In fact, she’s daydreaming about them. “At that point in pregnancy where I’m dreaming about pants,” the “In Real Life” singer posted on her Instagram Stories today. “Like real pants. Not sweats.” She also shared a selfie of her lying in bed with her head...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

