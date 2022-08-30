CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call of Duty titles will be part of Game Pass, but still come to PlayStation on the same day of release. As the purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues forward, more details regarding how the new catalog of IP that Xbox will inherit will be handled are coming to light. The most notable part of the deal in the console space concerns the massive Call of Duty franchise, which has been a mainstay on bestselling games lists for over a decade straight. Sony previously had the marketing rights to the series before the purchase was set in motion, and recently made statements arguing that Xbox making the series exclusive would influence console purchasing decisions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO