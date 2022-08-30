Read full article on original website
New Tales from the Borderlands brings Metal Gear Solid nods, figurine battles
Tales from the Borderlands is considered by many to be one of the best stories crafted by the no-longer-defunct Telltale Games. It’s mix of humor, action, and surprising amount of heart left a strong impression with players. Now, the series returns with New Tales from the Borderlands, an all new interactive narrative game.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage announced with more info coming next week
Ubisoft has officially announced the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise: Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft has only shared the first image of the game, but more information will be revealed at the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10 at 12 PM PST. Assassin's Creed Mirage is the...
Valve is planning for a ‘next generation’ of Steam Deck with streaming in mind
Valve seems to be going all-in on the console market with the Steam Deck. One of Valve’s designers confirmed the company is planning to develop next-gen iterations of the handheld PC, with streaming in mind. As reported by VGC, several Valve developers spoke in an interview with Famitsu Weekly...
Call of Duty will come to Game Pass and stay on PlayStation, Microsoft says
CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call of Duty titles will be part of Game Pass, but still come to PlayStation on the same day of release. As the purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues forward, more details regarding how the new catalog of IP that Xbox will inherit will be handled are coming to light. The most notable part of the deal in the console space concerns the massive Call of Duty franchise, which has been a mainstay on bestselling games lists for over a decade straight. Sony previously had the marketing rights to the series before the purchase was set in motion, and recently made statements arguing that Xbox making the series exclusive would influence console purchasing decisions.
Halo Infinite Season 3 delayed until 2023, split-screen co-op canceled
After releasing in an unfinished state, Halo Infinite is still dealing with long-term woes that should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been following the game. Today in a new Halo Waypoint blog, 343 announced that the upcoming Season 3 update to the game is delayed. Along with this news, the split-screen co-op, a staple of the Halo series, is completely canceled.
Turn on these 6 accessibility settings in The Last of Us Part I before you start
The Last of Us Part I is out now on PlayStation 5 and it’s a bit of a strange release. In our review, we noted that it’s an excellent game, but not exactly an excellent remake. It’s full of impressive, but superfluous tech improvements that don’t meaningfully change the 2013 classic. For players who have experienced it before, $70 is a high price to pay for a game that seemingly brings nothing new to the table.
GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more
If you love all things anime, there’s a good chance you love video games as well. Good news: GameStop, one of the biggest retailers for video games and gaming gear in the U.S., also has a huge selection of anime collectibles, figures, apparel, and more. Even better? A ton of it is on sale during Super Anime Week, with discounts of up to 40% off. GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members can also save 15% on all pre-orders for anime figures. Super Anime Week ends September 3, so now’s the time to get shopping.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is the right Soulslike for a post-Elden Ring world
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is one of the most exciting Soulslikes on the horizon in this post-Elden Ring world. While it’s hard for games in that genre to impress in the wake of FromSoftware’s mighty open-world adventure, Flintlock hopes to stand out with its unique “gunpowder fantasy” aesthetic that trades high fantasy for the titular flintlock pistol and other early technology.
How to upgrade weapons in Saints Row
If you’re looking to survive the mean streets of Santo Ileso, you’re going to need to upgrade your guns. Saints Row gives you a few different options when it comes to customizing your weapons, and you'll want to make use of everything it has to offer. Contents. Here’s...
The Last of Us Part 1: best weapon upgrades
Everything is scarce in The Last of Us Part 1. You will constantly be running low on supplies, ammo, health, and maybe even hope. This game functions a lot like survival horror games, in which managing your inventory is just as important as being able to land that critical headshot. Your arsenal, in terms of firearms, is not terribly large, but you do have the ability to upgrade each weapon in a number of ways to help you make the most of every precious bullet you find.
