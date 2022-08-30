Tennessee's grocery tax holiday ends midnight Wednesday, but food insecurity doesn't

Tennessee’s month-long grocery sales tax holiday ends at midnight Wednesday, Aug. 31, and how much it helped inflation-weary Tennesseans is open to debate.

State leaders came up with the idea this past spring as they sought ways to ease the burden of buying necessities, also using the opportunity to criticize Democratic President Joe Biden for “Bidenflation.”

The holiday offered an exemption from the 4% grocery tax on many, but not all, items purchased as grocery stores, giving consumers a savings of $80 million according to state estimates.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” Gov. Bill Lee tweeted in March.

Tennessee is one of only 13 states, mostly in the South and the Midwest, that tax groceries.

Research shows these taxes place a disproportionate burden on people with low incomes since they spend a greater percentage of their paychecks on necessities such as food, and that states with the highest poverty rates tend to be highly dependent on sales tax revenue.

“We are seeing more households that are food-insecure in communities where there are grocery taxes,” Norbert Wilson, a professor of food, economics and community at Duke University said on a podcast last year, explaining a research paper he had recently co-authored.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” Gov. Bill Lee, seen here in July, tweeted in March. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian file)

And in a 2020 report, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities encouraged states to reduce or eliminate taxes on food.

“Sales taxes worsen income and racial inequalities,” the report states. “States that tax groceries or are considering doing so have better ways to raise the revenues needed for public investments.”

But many say eliminating the grocery tax isn’t the best way to ease financial stress on the poor, and that the tax is necessary because Tennessee doesn’t have an income tax. Unaffordable housing is a much bigger factor in food insecurity, according to at least one person involved in food aid.

‘Survival mode’

Meanwhile, Memphians still struggle to afford food.

Almost 14% of Shelby County residents experienced food insecurity in 2020, up more than a percentage point from the year before, according to Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank.

The grocery tax holiday has helped people stretch their budgets, but it has not made a dent in the issue of food insecurity. Pope said most of the people coming to the food bank are seniors on fixed incomes, and that inflation has caused more people to seek food aid.

“It’s a little more breathing room,” Pope said. “Our numbers have not declined over the last three months, really at all.”

Pope said high rents are a much bigger contributor to food insecurity than the sales tax.

State Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) echoed that belief and called attention to food deserts, saying people who don’t drive often go to corner stores, which mark up prices and lack fresh food.

“It’s been tough on them,” Lamar said. “People are feeling it. … Memphis right now is in survival mode.”

Distinctions without differences

The tax doesn’t cover everything at the grocery store, and the lines between foods subject to the grocery tax versus the regular sales tax can be unclear.

Coffee beans and grounds are not taxed this month, but hot coffee is still subject to the 7% sales tax. Trail mix is not taxed, but roasted or candy-coated nuts are. Fruit is not taxed, but fruit trays are. Ice cream is not taxed, but candy is.

Among the states that tax groceries, Tennessee’s 4% rate is in the middle, the same as Alabama’s, according to the Tax Foundation.

That rate was reduced from 5% to 4% in 2017.

Mississippi has the highest grocery tax rate, equivalent to its sales tax at 7%, as well as the nation’s highest poverty rate. Arkansas has the lowest rate at just .125%.

Mississippi lawmakers considered eliminating or reducing the grocery tax this year, according to Mississippi Today, but opted instead to reduce the personal income tax. Illinois went farther than Tennessee, choosing to eliminate its 1% grocery tax for a full year.

The ‘corporate welfare’ debate

The state government is in a strong fiscal position, ending with a $1.6 billion unbudgeted surplus.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Revenue said sales tax data for this month will come in next month, so there’s no estimate yet on exactly how much money residents have saved.

The sales tax accounts for about two-thirds of the revenue Tennessee collects. Retail food accounted for 5.44% of total sales and use tax collections in fiscal year 2022, or $658.8 million in revenue, spokeswoman Kelly Cortesi wrote in an email.

The grocery tax probably won’t be repealed anytime soon.

Lamar said cutting that tax is “a goal that everyone wants to get to,” but that the state would need to make up the revenue elsewhere.

She said if the state’s revenue base must be so dependent on a sales tax, rather than an income tax, the burden should shift from regular necessities to “privileges.” For example, Lamar said, the legalization and taxation of marijuana could free up budget space for the state to cut taxes on menstrual pads and tampons.

While the state has money to spend, some Republicans and Democrats have taken aim at one big, frequent expense that far outweighs the estimated $80 million savings: incentive packages for multinational corporations to relocate to Tennessee.

Lee and the General Assembly gave Ford Motor Co. nearly $900 million last year to build a factory at the Megasite of West Tennessee, for example, and this spring, they gave $500 million to the Tennessee Titans for a new stadium.

Republican Lee Mills opposes these grants. Mills, the former Shelby County GOP chair who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat this year, said “corporate welfare” was one of the main areas where he disagrees with Republican leadership.

“I don’t believe in corporate welfare,” he said in an interview last month, about the Titans stadium in particular. “I would have a hard time voting for that. … That’s something that I disagree with.”

Lamar declined to comment on corporate incentives.

State Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis) noted the 2017 reduction in the grocery tax, and told The Daily Memphian that lawmakers “will continue to look at it with each legislative session.”

“Tennessee has the lowest tax burden on its citizens than any other state,” White wrote in an email.

White argued the jobs created by Ford make the incentive packages worth the investment.

“By supporting large corporations to come to Tennessee such as BlueOval City, this not only increases revenue for our state so that we can continue to reduce sales taxes, but it also provides thousands of jobs,” he said.

“The best way to support our low-income population is first to offer adequate Pre-K-12 education, a strong trade school and community college platform so all citizens can benefit from a good paying job. This is our focus as a state and this is the best long-term solution to eliminating poverty.”

What is and isn’t tax-free

Here’s a list compiled by the state of items not subject to the tax until midnight Wednesday.

baby food

bottled water

bread

canned foods

cereal

chips, dips

coffee

condiments

eggs

raw fish, meat, poultry

fruit

herbs and spices

ice cream

lunch meat

uncooked pasta

salad dressings

soft drinks

trail mix

vegetables

yogurt

These items are subject to the full sales tax: