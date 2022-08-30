Is It the End of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Gold Rush?
Mike Levitt, co-founder, co-chairman, and CEO of Core Scientific, the largest publicly traded bitcoin mining company in North America, joined Cheddar News to discuss the overload of grids and Texas' slowdown in issuing permits for miners. “There is still tremendous power availability, excess power if you will, that that isn't used or needed most of the time. And Texas leads the nation in terms of its development of renewable energy.”
