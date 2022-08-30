Is It the End of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Gold Rush?

Carbon dioxide is the fourth most abundant element in the atmosphere. In fact, there's far too much of it for the planet to handle. Unfortunately for beer breweries, which use the gas to carbonate and preserve their beverages, you can't just pluck CO2 from the sky. You have to buy it by the pound, and lately, the crucial gas is hard to come by. "We spent the last two months absolutely begging and borrowing for shipments of bulk CO2 from everybody and anybody who was willing to send a truck to fill us up," said Dan Bronson, the general manager of...

