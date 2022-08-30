ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It the End of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Gold Rush?

Mike Levitt, co-founder, co-chairman, and CEO of Core Scientific, the largest publicly traded bitcoin mining company in North America, joined Cheddar News to discuss the overload of grids and Texas' slowdown in issuing permits for miners. “There is still tremendous power availability, excess power if you will, that that isn't used or needed most of the time. And Texas leads the nation in terms of its development of renewable energy.”

Cheddar News

Trump’s Truth Social barred From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's Truth social app has reportedly been barred from the Google Play store, according to an Axios report. Google says that the app violated the Play Store's standards for content moderation. Truth Social is possibly facing a similar situation. Maricielo Solis, CEO & founder of Blendtw joined Cheddar News to discuss.
POTUS
Cheddar News

What the Signs Are for a Housing Recession

With home sales beginning to drop, some experts believe that we may be headed towards a housing recession. Nick Bailey, the president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current housing climate and whether or not buyers are starting to see some relief. "I think the most important thing to note of what's happening with this market is we're really returning to some level of balance.”
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

App to Make Investing More Accessible; Financial Issues Impacting Women

On this episode of ChedHER: Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Alinea discuss how they are building an app to make investing more accessible for Gen Z and women; Founder and CEO of Willow breaks down the most pressing financial issues impacting women today and everything you need to know about prenups; Founder & CEO, Rock The Street, Wall Street explains how this nonprofit provides financial and investment programs for high school girls.
CELL PHONES
The Week's Top Stories: Starbucks Boss, Snap Layoffs & Self-Driving Cars

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   Markets started the week still reeling from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which made it very clear that more rate hikes were coming in September. However, stocks got a temporary boost Friday morning after the August jobs report showed a slight deceleration in the labor market. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than the month prior, and unemployment ticked up to 3.7 percent. Investors seemed...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Company Goes International

Cannabis giant Hexo is set to produce Mike Tyson’s new cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, in Canada. Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president, and chairman of Tyson 2.0, and Charlie Bowman, chief executive of Hexo Corp. joined Cheddar News to discuss Tyson 2.0's partnership with the Canadian cannabis market. Bowman noted, “It fits in line with our portfolio, it fits in line with what the Canadian consumer is looking for, and it's right in the sweet spot right now in the Canadian market as it continues to grow.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Labor Market Hits the Brakes Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

What's Next For Snap Following Planned Layoffs, Restructuring Plan

Snap, the parent company of the popular app Snapchat, announced plans to lay off around 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees. Several projects will get the axe, including Snap's selfie drone -- called "Pixy." The company also announced a few executive changes -- its Chief Business Officer and Advertising Chief is leaving to go to Netflix, along with Snap's VP of Ad Sales in the Americas. snap's current senior VP of Engineering got promoted to COO, among other changes. Brent Thill, tech sector analyst at Jefferies, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

John Fetterman Presses Biden to Decriminalize Cannabis Before Labor Day

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is calling on President Joe Biden to decriminalize cannabis — and soon.“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in a high-profile Senate race, said in a statement on Monday. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana. I would love to see him do this prior to his visit to Pittsburgh."Biden is slated to attend Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade on Monday and is facing mounting pressure from critics who question his inaction on cannabis. During a Monday press briefing, a reporter asked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

Carbon Could Be Costing Society Three Times as Much as Previously Thought

What is the "social cost of carbon"? It depends on who you ask. The Biden Administration's current tally is $51 per metric ton, but according to a new study, it's more than three times as much — or about $185 per metric ton. That disparity could have serious consequences for climate change mitigation efforts in the future."Many times it's clear what the value of something is, and it's clear how much it might cost you. You go into a store, you see the price of bread," said Richard G. Newell, Ph.D., co-author of the study and president and CEO of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Chingy, Angela Lewis & Yogi Roth: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Chingy's New SingleChingy is back! You might recall his 2003 smash Right Thurr, released under Ludacris' DTP label, but nearly 20 years later he's looking to take over again. The rapper appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about his new single Can't Blame Me from his upcoming album Chinglish, which is slated for a 2023 release. "I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Begging for Bubbles: CO2 Shortage Hits Breweries, Ice Suppliers, and Welders

Carbon dioxide is the fourth most abundant element in the atmosphere. In fact, there's far too much of it for the planet to handle. Unfortunately for beer breweries, which use the gas to carbonate and preserve their beverages, you can't just pluck CO2 from the sky. You have to buy it by the pound, and lately, the crucial gas is hard to come by. "We spent the last two months absolutely begging and borrowing for shipments of bulk CO2 from everybody and anybody who was willing to send a truck to fill us up," said Dan Bronson, the general manager of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Amid Rampant Delays, DOT Pressures Airlines to Expand Customer Benefits

What can customers expect from airlines when flights are delayed or canceled? How about a meal voucher, a hotel room, or a full refund? In the past, consumers would have to look over each airline's customer service policies to answer these questions. Now there's a one-stop shop. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday launched a dashboard for tracking which airlines offer which customer guarantees. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc on summer travel plans, the dashboard is designed to make it easier for consumers to make informed decisions. In 2022, roughly 146,000 flights have been canceled so far, and...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Magic Rings, 'Elvis,' Katrina Anniversary & 'Treme'

Don't have plans this Labor Day weekend? Here are some recommendations for streaming away the holiday: the Baz Luhrman biopic "Elvis," a return to Middle Earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the harrowing stories of survivors who were just kids when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in "Katrina Babies," and the fictionalized aftermath of the tragedy in "Treme."Elvis - HBO Max, Prime VideoPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollElvis has left the theaters — and entered the streaming world.This had to be one of the most well-done biopics I have seen, well, since Rocketman. Even Priscilla...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Elon Musk Points to Whistleblower Claims in New Bid to Kill Twitter Deal

Elon Musk believes he has new evidence that Twitter provided fraudulent information when he made his $44 billion takeover bid for the company.Musk filed another notice requesting the termination of the Twitter deal on Monday, saying that the company knowingly withheld the fact it was not in compliance with laws. The filing referenced a Washington Post report on Twitter’s former chief security officer Peiter “Mudge” Zatko becoming a whistleblower. Musk's team cites allegations that the company was not complying with a 2011 FTC consent decree regarding data privacy, unfair trade practices, and consumer protection laws. Zatko also claimed Twitter was in...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Twitter Announces Highly Requested Edit Button — But With Some Caveats

Here is a pro tip for Twitter users: careful what you wish for. After years of jokes and countless tweets begging for an edit option, the bird app has announced that it will begin testing the feature with one caveat: It's going to cost you. Select Twitter Blue subscribers will have early access to the feature, once its internal trial run is completed. Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription service that provides access to exclusive features such as ad-free articles, undo tweet options and custom navigation among others. So how does it work? Once a user has published a tweet, they will...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Biden Blasts Trump & Mississippi Water Crisis: What You Need2Know

1. BIDEN BLASTS TRUMP IDEOLOGYPresident Joe Biden unleashed a searing rebuke on the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” adherents during a prime-time address Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. "They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden declared. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.” His broadside came only two months before bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation. Biden warns his audience: “Equality and democracy are under assault.” [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] 2. CALIFORNIA CLIMATE BILLHot on the heels of a bill...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cheddar News

U.S. Life Expectancy Drops for Second Consecutive Year

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped down to 76.1 years old in 2021 from 77 in 2020, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Excessive deaths from COVID-19 are to blame, alongside long-standing problems like drug overdoses, heart and liver diseases, and suicide."In 2021, things should have been far better," Noreen Goldman, a Princeton University demographer, told the Washington Post. "There's some countries whose life expectancy in '21 was higher than pre-pandemic. They suffered in 2020, and by '21, they had more than recovered. That's not us."The drop represents the first two consecutive years...
HEALTH
Cheddar News

No Stopping Sea Level Rise From Melting 'Dead Ice' on Greenland, Study Shows

Greenland is on track to lose more than 3 percent of its ice sheet, triggering almost 11 inches of sea-level rise — and scientists say there's nothing that can be done to stop it."It's dead ice. It's just going to melt and disappear from the ice sheet," William Colgan, a glaciologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told the Associated Press. "This ice has been consigned to the ocean, regardless of what climate (emissions) scenario we take now."A new study, co-authored by Colgan and published in Nature Climate Change, doubles previous forecasts of how much sea level rise...
EARTH SCIENCE
Cheddar News

Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban in Remarks on Crime

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on the sale of assault weapons as part of a broader crime-prevention plan.The call, which comes as a part of his Safer America Plan, comes in the wake of recent mass shootings and the passage, earlier this summer, of the most significant gun reform legislation in decades."It's time to hold every elected official's feet to the fire and ask them 'Are you for banning assault weapons, yes or no?'" Biden said. "Ask them. If the answer is no, vote against them."Biden reassured the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that he is not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
