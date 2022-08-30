Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin. Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WTOK-TV
Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba
JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala
JUAN GARCIA, 23, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $671.25, $210, $0. DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing, Contempt of Court –...
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Multiple Disturbance Reports in Leake
1:12 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a disturbance at a residence on Cedar Grove Rd near Pleasant Grove Rd. 11:58 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Neill St. 1:09 p.m. – Carthage Police were...
Mississippi felon reportedly found with sawed-off shotgun, high-powered rifle during assault investigation gets 10 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly had a sawed-off shotgun and a high-powered rifle in a motel room was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, William Eric Chapman, 41, was found in possession of a firearm by...
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
WTOK-TV
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
WTOK-TV
Local high school band receives instrument donations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”. Were just a few of the words that the southeast Lauderdale high school band director had as three shiny new instruments made their way through the band hall doors. Damon Barnes believes that this is a huge leap for the band program and is extremely grateful for the Gibson family and their donation.
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
kicks96news.com
Pulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake
On Sunday, August 28th at approximately 2:18 a.m., Leake County Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 35 North near Waggoner Rd because a headlight was not working. A search of the vehicle and the backpack of one of its occupants yielded multiple clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, multiple glass pipes, 1 large scale, & 1 smaller scale.
WTOK-TV
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run and Festival raised over $93,000 this year, and $25,000 of it went to an organization that means a lot to the Carruth family. The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency received the generous donation in honor of Allie Carruth. The Carruth family chose to give this money to MORA for a very simple reason, to inform the public why it is important to donate organs and tissue. The September 2 check presentation took place at a special place for the Carruth family. Leslie Carruth wanted to share this moment with the people who made this donation possible.
Comments / 2