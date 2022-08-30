Read full article on original website
Earl and Danielle the two named storms in the Atlantic this weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Looking at the tropical scene, both Danielle and Earl are the only systems currently being tracked over the Atlantic. Danielle is far east of Bermuda and tracking to the northeast. Earl is east of the Leeward Islands and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in North Atlantic
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part 2
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE-WEEK 3-HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new show is coming to WITN that mixes the viral and trending with the latest breaking headlines so that you are in the know even sooner!. WITN’s ENC at Three premiers on air and online Tuesday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. Join Maddie Kerth...
Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
‘We’re excited’: Partnership makes it easier to claim lost pets
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Losing track of a pet is never easy, but imagine having to call three or four different places to see if they’ve been found. That was the reality for people living in parts of Pitt County. Now, the City of Greenville and Pitt County are partnering to make that process much easier.
New Bern police unveil new tip line
Partnership streamlines process of claiming lost pets
Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person had to be cut out of a vehicle Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pitt County. Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Highway 264 and Highway 30 following the noon crash. Once rescuers were able to get the...
Greenville police to host school safety meeting
Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Changed ECU program remembers last meeting with NC State as they kick off against the Pack Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s technically game day right now based on hours to kick off. The Pirates host 13th ranked N.C. State Saturday at Noon. It’s officially a sellout crowd. Since the last time they met a lot has changed in Greenville. But the memory is still there.
Freeboot Friday kicks off this evening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the year kicks off this evening. Freeboot Fridays happen the day before East Carolina University home games and are considered the unofficial pep rally for the games. Today’s event is ahead of ECU’s home opener against North Carolina State University.
