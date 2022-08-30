ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Earl and Danielle the two named storms in the Atlantic this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Looking at the tropical scene, both Danielle and Earl are the only systems currently being tracked over the Atlantic. Danielle is far east of Bermuda and tracking to the northeast. Earl is east of the Leeward Islands and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tropical Storm Danielle forms in North Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the north Atlantic basin. Danielle is the 4th named storm of the hurricane season. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Friday as it tracks slowly to the NE. The National Hurricane Center forecast track keeps the storm...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State

Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop. Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop. Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

‘We’re excited’: Partnership makes it easier to claim lost pets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Losing track of a pet is never easy, but imagine having to call three or four different places to see if they’ve been found. That was the reality for people living in parts of Pitt County. Now, the City of Greenville and Pitt County are partnering to make that process much easier.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern police unveil new tip line

Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they've filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Partnership streamlines process of claiming lost pets

Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they've filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police to host school safety meeting

Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack. Police said that they’ve filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers surrounding the death of a Northside High School student and the injury of another. New Bern police unveil new tip line. Updated: 5 hours ago.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Freeboot Friday kicks off this evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the year kicks off this evening. Freeboot Fridays happen the day before East Carolina University home games and are considered the unofficial pep rally for the games. Today’s event is ahead of ECU’s home opener against North Carolina State University.
GREENVILLE, NC

