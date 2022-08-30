SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!. The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO