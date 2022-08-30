Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or...
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition...
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He’s described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th...
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the...
Annual Spokane River Clean-Up returns with self-guided event
SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!. The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista...
Evacuations issued near Boulder Mountain Fire, recreators asked to stay out of area over Labor Day Weekend
CUSICK, Wash. – On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at around 8:30 p.m., a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. The fire is burning on federal, state, and private land. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire...
Level 3 evacuations issued for Cusick residents near Boulder Mountain Fire
CUSICK, Wash. – On Wednesday night, Aug. 31, a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has grown rapidly to approximately 3,000 acres as of Thursday evening. Level 3...
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
Stevens County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential arson suspects near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. – According to Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, there have been approximately 20 suspicious fires in the Springdale area since July 2020. Most of them have been in close proximity to schools. Stevens County Fire District 1, Department of Natural resources, and the Sheriff’s Office have all...
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Habitat for Humanity making progress on two energy efficient homes in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air. “Good,” is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
66-year-old woman accused of ramming boat, endangering family
NEWPORT, Wash. – 66-year-old Debra Rae Kennedy appeared in court Monday, for attempted assault and criminal mischief charges after she rammed her bass boat into a family’s wake boat in Sacheen Lake, while the family’s youngest daughter was swimming in the water. According to court documents obtained...
Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening. A photo of Gligor is attached,...
City reminds drivers to slow down as new school year begins
SPOKANE, Wash. – As many students head back to school in Spokane on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the City of Spokane is highlighting traffic safety and reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets. Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed September as Back-to-School Month and is...
Spokane Symphony cancels outdoor concert in Liberty Lake over air quality concerns
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony cancelled it’s free Labor Day concert at on Saturday Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake, due to poor air quality. Monday’s free concert at Comstock Park will still move ahead as scheduled. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the unhealthy...
