Spokane County, WA

Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or...
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition...
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the...
Annual Spokane River Clean-Up returns with self-guided event

SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!. The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista...
Level 3 evacuations issued for Cusick residents near Boulder Mountain Fire

CUSICK, Wash. – On Wednesday night, Aug. 31, a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has grown rapidly to approximately 3,000 acres as of Thursday evening. Level 3...
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
66-year-old woman accused of ramming boat, endangering family

NEWPORT, Wash. – 66-year-old Debra Rae Kennedy appeared in court Monday, for attempted assault and criminal mischief charges after she rammed her bass boat into a family’s wake boat in Sacheen Lake, while the family’s youngest daughter was swimming in the water. According to court documents obtained...
City reminds drivers to slow down as new school year begins

SPOKANE, Wash. – As many students head back to school in Spokane on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the City of Spokane is highlighting traffic safety and reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets. Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed September as Back-to-School Month and is...
