New-look Heat host Solomon to kick off 2022 campaign
As the high school football season gets underway across the state of Kansas, the Solomon Gorillas will travel east to open their 2022 campaign in Rural-Vista. The Gorillas dominated this league contest in 2021, handing the Heat a 64-0 loss, but a reloaded Rural-Vista squad will be waiting for them with one of the most loaded freshman classes in recent memory.
Hays Upends Junction City
Hays scored 26 unanswered points after trailing 21 - 7, then went on to defeat the Blue Jays 33 - 21. The game in Hays was the season opener for both teams. Junction City will host Dodge City next Friday night.
Hays rallies from a 14-point deficit to defeat Junction City
Junction City led 21-7 in the second quarter but then Hays reeled off 26 unanswered points enroute to a 33-21 season opening football win over the Blue Jays in Hays. Randall Zimmerman. Blue Jay coach, pointed to a late second quarter play as a key turning point in the game. "Fourth and 13, bad snap. We have our backs turned. We're back talking to our returner, quarterback pulls the football down and runs for the first down. Hays then scored with :17 seconds left in the half and captured the momentum in the ballgame.
Blue Jays will meet Hays in the season opener
Junction City opens the 2022 high school football season at Hays Friday night. Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman expects a strong, physical and disciplined opponent in the Indians. "They're ranked #4 in the state ( Class 5A) right now and deservingly so. They're very, very good." Zimmerman noted that the...
Wakefield and Herington look to start bounce-back seasons in style
The Wakefield Bombers and Herington Railers will meet for the very first time in their respective 8-man eras this Friday, each looking to make a splash and start their rebuilding year off right. Despite both Wakefield (1-6) and Herington (0-7) struggling last season, each team will enter the 2022 campaign...
K-State opens with South Dakota Saturday night
Kansas State begins a season of high expectations against South Dakota on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium before facing Missouri next week in a showdown against an ex-Big 12 rival. South Dakota took the Wildcats to the wire in their last meeting in 2018. Kansas State will lean on...
Golf tournament will raise funds for Shop With a Cop
Every year the Junction City Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43 conducts Shop With a Cop to benefit needy children at Christmas time. They are allowed to purchase gifts with funds raised for the event. Police said they will host their first annual Shop With a Cop charity...
Guess Who will perform at K-State
MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
USD 475 settles lawsuit over student pronouns
FORT RILEY (AP) —A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday. Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued...
Precautionary measures were taken by USD 475
At 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, USD 475 said that the District was notified of suspicious activity in the area around the HD Karns Building. In a social media announcement the District said that the activity was unrelated to the schools and students were never in danger. However, out of an abundance of caution, Washington and Westwood Elementary Schools, HD Karns Building and the Early Childhood Center were placed on secure-in-place. At this time, schools have resumed regular activity.
First JC Statue will be unveiled Thursday
Junction City Main Street will unveil the first JC Statue Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Heritage Park. Terry Butler, Development Director for Main Street, said the event will include an ice cream social. The event will run from 5:15 - 6 p.m. The City of Junction City is sponsoring the...
2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will deploy to Europe
FORT RILEY, Kan. – The Department of the Army announced today the upcoming fall rotational deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, to Europe. The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Riley will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, as part of...
August 2022 weather summary
August continued the ongoing trend of above average temperatures. Unfortunately, unlike the previous three months that had near average or above average precipitation, August was also dry!Geary County Exension Agent Chuck Otte. The average daily high, during August, was 90.9, 2.9 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 68.2, 1.9 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 79.5, 2.3 degrees above average.
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
September employee anniversaries are being noted by the City of Junction City.
Junction City crews will not pick up trash on Monday
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, September 5th due to the Labor Day Holiday. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director, has announced that trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, September 6th...
Manhattan man hospitalized after motorcycle accident
MANHATTAN—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Tyler Hodges, 37, of Manhattan was following a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Haley Hays, 22, of Manhattan near the intersection of Hayes Drive and McCall Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Junction City Main Street unveils first JC Statue
Junction City Main Street officials unveiled the first JC Statue Thursday evening. This initial statue is located in Heritage Park, and there are plans for nine more to be located in the future in different areas of downtown. Terry Butler, Main Street Development Officer, said muralist Mindy Allen will paint...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 31
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Dominque Burrow, Cancelled / suspended / revoked driver's license, Inattentive driving Improper...
Geary County receives record transient guest tax revenues for June
Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Donna Price said transient guest tax revenue numbers were received. "They are the highest record we have ever had. They totaled $106, 676. 93. Transient guest tax is paid by users of lodging facilities. "That is the total six percent. One percent goes...
Junction City police issue scam alert
*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
