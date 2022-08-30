Read full article on original website
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
The 2022 NBA offseason has been an eventful one for the Phoenix Suns even if they haven’t made many major changes to their roster. The biggest loss they suffered in free agency was losing JaVale McGee to the Dallas Mavericks, as he has already been named their starting center.
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major splash on Thursday, as they acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Cleveland traded away guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell. The move is...
The New York Knicks have been negotiating on and off with the Utah Jazz for weeks on a trade centered around three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Very rarely does a star player want to play in New York, but it was a challenge that Mitchell sounded up for. He was a local product and was excited about the potential chance to return to New York.
Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
With less than a month until training camps get underway in the NBA, teams are gearing up to make some final moves to their roster. While most of the heavy lifting has been done, there are still a few players that seem readily available on the trade market. One of...
The Dallas Mavericks had a rough NBA offseason this year. In fact, there are a lot of people that believe that they had the worst offseason of any team in the league and it is hard to argue against their reasoning for it. They entered the offseason with a clear...
The Utah Jazz rebuild is in full swing following their trade of NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was just the latest move in what has been a very busy offseason in Salt Lake City as the Jazz have their sights set on the future. Earlier in...
The world can be a cold, unforgiving place (so can the NBA for that matter). Life is hard – sometimes, almost unbearably so. From time to time, we all need a little help from our friends. Perhaps you’ve consistently fallen short of expectations in your professional life. In all...
