Cass County, NE

20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
LINCOLN, NE
Man arrested for second-degree murder in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide early Wednesday. Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was found unresponsive in a field. Once on scene, investigators discovered the 61-year-old man,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City. Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.
LINCOLN, NE
Plattsmouth, NE
Plattsmouth, NE
Cass County, NE
Cass County, NE
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
OMAHA, NE
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
OMAHA, NE
Police looking for inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 32-year-old Kelcey Schrage didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities without...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
OMAHA, NE
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
OMAHA, NE
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Two dead after crash near Wymore

WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
WYMORE, NE
Officials warns of increase in solar scams

Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project impacting traffic. Omaha Police investigate shooting that critically injured 19-year-old woman. Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.
OMAHA, NE
5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

