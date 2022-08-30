Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
WOWT
Man arrested for second-degree murder in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide early Wednesday. Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was found unresponsive in a field. Once on scene, investigators discovered the 61-year-old man,...
WOWT
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City. Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
WOWT
Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
WOWT
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
WOWT
Police looking for inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 32-year-old Kelcey Schrage didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities without...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting that critically injured 19-year-old woman
Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project impacting traffic. Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha area family still looking for answers four years after Carrie Brown’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro area man is still searching for answers surrounding the death of his sister. Carrie Brown was found shot to death in her southwest Omaha home four years ago. Prosecutors were never able to determine who was responsible for her death. Carrie’s brother wants this...
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
WOWT
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. Joe Claypool, 44, is in custody for two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he’s accused of cutting out four...
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
WOWT
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
WOWT
Officials warns of increase in solar scams
Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project impacting traffic. Omaha Police investigate shooting that critically injured 19-year-old woman. Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.
WOWT
5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
Comments / 0