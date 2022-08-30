ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior

By Aaron Williams
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A Nevada woman will spend more than seven years behind bars for committing financial crimes against the elderly, including a victim in West Virginia, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Ihlenfeld says Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money Laundering.” Leipham called an elderly victim living in Harrison County and claimed the victim won one million dollars, according to Ihlenfeld.

Leipham defrauded the victim of nearly $25,000 by directing the victim to send that amount to her over the course of a two-year period by mail and wire, Ihlenfeld says.

“Leipham badgered and manipulated her elderly victims by calling them over and over again, disregarded the hardships they were experiencing while she was exploiting them, repeatedly lied to them, and accepted no responsibility for her conduct. The lengthy prison term imposed today was necessary in order to address her callous conduct,” Ihlenfeld stated.

In addition to serving an 87-month prison sentence, Leipham must pay a money judgment of $336,402.

Leipham was indicted in March 2021 and initially faced a much longer prison sentence.

The Internal Revenue Service, the West Virginia State Police, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Leipham.

This case was prosecuted as a part of the Department of Justice Elder Fraud Initiative .

