Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Rating Manchester United's first transfer window under Erik ten Hag and why it's ultimately a positive result
Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window came to an end on Thursday, just over an hour after the side recorded a third straight Premier League win. That victory came over bottom of the table Leicester City, with the single goal coming from Jadon Sancho. This fixture saw three of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Latest deadline day news on Ronaldo, Antony, Dubravka and more
Manchester United's deadline day is underway and there are tons of updates to keep up with throughout and you can do that with our live blog below. Erik ten Hag's side will face Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season in the evening, but there will be much to pay attention to elsewhere.
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomas Tuchel backs brave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break Chelsea no.9 curse
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break the number nine curse at the club after confirming his squad number for the season. The 33-year-old completed his permanent move from Barcelona, arriving on deadline day as Chelsea got their man. Scoring 79 goals under Tuchel during...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Edouard Mendy injury and explains poor form
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Edouard Mendy has an injury and explained the goalkeeper’s recent poor form for the side. The news comes after the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, in which the west London side won the game in dramatic circumstances. Michail...
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near
All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0