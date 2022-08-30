ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SPORTbible

Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
SPORTbible

Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
SPORTbible

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s security push cameraman away as striker arrives in London to complete Chelsea transfer

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in London as he looks to finalise a deadline day move from Barcelona to Chelsea. The Gabon international was seen coming out of a car and as Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill approached the striker to ask questions about his imminent move to Stamford Bridge, a member of his security team started covering the camera with his hand and attempted to push the cameraman away from the striker.
