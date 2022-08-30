Read full article on original website
BGSU announces scholarship for Monroe County, Mich. residents to pay in-state tuition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship specifically for students from Monroe County, Michigan to attend the university at an in-state tuition price. Under the Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship, new transfer students from this county with a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT...
Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry St. Mission Ministries is hosting its Be The Bridge event to lessen the gap between poverty and a life of sustainability on Sept. 8. Be the Bridge is a fundraising event will take place under the Martin Luther King bridge, on 1 Maritime Plaza, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., that will support the work of the ministry and fees those who are hungry for a change.
A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment here and find links to many of the mentioned stories below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
Retired police detective now teaching over 70 students criminal justice skills
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at Whitmer Career and Technology Center are learning criminal justice skills from someone who did it for more than 20 years. "I'm learning along with them as far as the teaching portion," instructor Andre Cowell said. "The material is a breeze, but just how to present it to them and how to get it out there to them, to make sure everybody is getting what they need is the important thing."
Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio. Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating...
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest winners
The 2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest was won by Jesse Sundermeier of Eastwood FFA. Carter Foos of Eastwood FFA was second, followed by Gregory Wise of Elmwood FFA, third. Tanner Pennington of Elmwood FFA was fourth and Wyatt Bechstein of Bowling Green FFA was fifth. Eddie Eschedor (BG) and Tommy Curtis (Penta) also participated in the contest.
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
Mercy Health Life Flight Opens Ground Operations In Whitehouse
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — By 6:00 a.m. most days, Doug Wattoff can be found mingling among the Mercy Health Life Flight ambulances and greeting his crew: EMTs, paramedics, ambulette attendants and mechanics. Walking through the former car dealership at 9760 Waterville-Swanton Rd., the Mercy Health Life...
Funding available for local major bridge projects
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program. This provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, rehabilitation and demolition projects. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more locally-owned bridges would be eligible for...
TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson. It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday. The shots “can help restore...
Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
Project iAm to hold benefit for family of Corey Coley Jr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm is holding a benefit for the family of Corey Coley Jr. on Thursday. The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull. Project iAm says the benefit will include music, a silent auction...
Tiffin, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The River Valley High School - Caledonia football team will have a game with Columbian High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. River Valley High School - CaledoniaColumbian High School.
Walendzak sets new record in Perrysburg’s 48-41 win
PERRYSBURG — It came down to the play of Perrysburg 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior Connor Walendzak on both sides of the ball Friday night on Widdel Field. First, Walendzak ran for the winning seven-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Yellow Jackets a one touchdown lead over visiting St. John’s.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
Dayspring Church unveils $1 million renovation as congregation thrives
Renovations at Dayspring Church are hitting their completion just in time for the fireworks. “It’s like a facelift,” Deborah Winkler, connections and discipleship pastor, said. The church has been at the current location, at 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., for 35 years. The pews were removed for stadium seating....
Battle of the Birdhouses returns to Nature’s Nursery for third year
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive and creative critter lovers to grab a hammer and nails to compete in the third Battle of the Birdhouses. Nature’s Nursery says Battle of the Birdhouses gives local individuals, or teams, the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on...
