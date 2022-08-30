ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry St. Mission Ministries is hosting its Be The Bridge event to lessen the gap between poverty and a life of sustainability on Sept. 8. Be the Bridge is a fundraising event will take place under the Martin Luther King bridge, on 1 Maritime Plaza, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., that will support the work of the ministry and fees those who are hungry for a change.
13abc.com

A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment here and find links to many of the mentioned stories below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
13abc.com

Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
WTOL 11

Retired police detective now teaching over 70 students criminal justice skills

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at Whitmer Career and Technology Center are learning criminal justice skills from someone who did it for more than 20 years. "I'm learning along with them as far as the teaching portion," instructor Andre Cowell said. "The material is a breeze, but just how to present it to them and how to get it out there to them, to make sure everybody is getting what they need is the important thing."
13abc.com

Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio. Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating...
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
sent-trib.com

2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest winners

The 2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest was won by Jesse Sundermeier of Eastwood FFA. Carter Foos of Eastwood FFA was second, followed by Gregory Wise of Elmwood FFA, third. Tanner Pennington of Elmwood FFA was fourth and Wyatt Bechstein of Bowling Green FFA was fifth. Eddie Eschedor (BG) and Tommy Curtis (Penta) also participated in the contest.
themirrornewspaper.com

Mercy Health Life Flight Opens Ground Operations In Whitehouse

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — By 6:00 a.m. most days, Doug Wattoff can be found mingling among the Mercy Health Life Flight ambulances and greeting his crew: EMTs, paramedics, ambulette attendants and mechanics. Walking through the former car dealership at 9760 Waterville-Swanton Rd., the Mercy Health Life...
13abc.com

Funding available for local major bridge projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program. This provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, rehabilitation and demolition projects. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more locally-owned bridges would be eligible for...
13abc.com

TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson. It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday. The shots “can help restore...
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
13abc.com

Project iAm to hold benefit for family of Corey Coley Jr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm is holding a benefit for the family of Corey Coley Jr. on Thursday. The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull. Project iAm says the benefit will include music, a silent auction...
sent-trib.com

Walendzak sets new record in Perrysburg’s 48-41 win

PERRYSBURG — It came down to the play of Perrysburg 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior Connor Walendzak on both sides of the ball Friday night on Widdel Field. First, Walendzak ran for the winning seven-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Yellow Jackets a one touchdown lead over visiting St. John’s.
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
13abc.com

Battle of the Birdhouses returns to Nature’s Nursery for third year

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive and creative critter lovers to grab a hammer and nails to compete in the third Battle of the Birdhouses. Nature’s Nursery says Battle of the Birdhouses gives local individuals, or teams, the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on...
