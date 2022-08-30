Read full article on original website
GRFD Cadet program aims to increase homegrown talent
Applications for the inaugural Grand Rapids Fire Department Cadet program are due Sept. 7. (Sept. 2, 2022)
Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year. (Sept. 2, 2022)
Prosecutors reject claim GRPD officer ‘tripped,’ fired gun
As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from taking the stand. (Sept. 1, 2022)
GRPD officer acquitted of careless discharge
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he says he tripped and fired a shot while running toward a man last year. (Sept. 2, 2022)
Battle Creek pausing to make ‘right choice’ on diversity officer
The City of Battle Creek has paused its hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. (Sept. 1, 2022)
Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing middle’
A development in Grand Haven is building new homes with the goal of making housing more affordable for working families. (Sept. 1, 2022)
Back to school safety tips
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As we head back to school there may have been a few safety tips that we forgot about as we were having fun in the sun. Our friends at E.S.C.A.P.E Fire and Safety and School News Network offer these safety tips to have a fun and safe school year.
Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
Revamp your wardrobe with A.K. Rikk's
Revamp your wardrobe with A.K. Rikk's (sponsored) Saw a blue streak in the sunset tonight? Here’s what …. Amid deadly week, group seeks funding for domestic …. Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness. “Breaking Bread” event coming to Grand Rapids. Meijer looks for...
Robinson Dental hosting free dental day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer stadium
Grand Action 2.0, a group that works on development projects in Grand Rapids, is mulling options to build a soccer stadium near downtown, MiBiz reports. (Sept. 1, 2022)
Maranda’s Summer Reading Club turns another chapter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Summer literacy is alive and well, as over 65,000 kids participated in the summer reading club at their local library throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan. Many libraries saw an increase in summer reading, so much so that reading numbers were up by 50 to 65 percent in some libraries. Speaking of an increase in reading, children at Loutit District Library in Grand Haven read 1.9 million minutes this summer. Many Libraries participated in Maranda’s Summer Reading Club that gave children the opportunity to win great prizes from the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo, and Meijer.
Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
August 2022 Weather Summary
The month of August brought near average temperatures and above average rainfall. The average temperature of 71.4° was just 0.3° warmer than average. We did not see a 90° day in Grand Rapids. The warmest day was 89° on the 6th. Grand Rapids has had 7 days with 90-degree temperatures this summer. Five of those 7 days hit 90° exactly and we had a 94° and a 95° (on 6/21, the Summer Solstice) reading back in June. It’s certainly possible to reach 90° in September, though average temperatures decline during the month as daylight decreases and the sun moves a little lower in the sky. The coolest temperature was 52° on the 12th.
Get your green thumb on vibrant fall colors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the fall leaves will coming down and we’ll definitely be out in our yard taking care of that. Fall is also a great time to put new plants in the ground to enhance our outdoor spaces!. For a wide...
Ferris State looks to defend national title
Head coach Tony Annese has been pretty quiet about who he's going to be the starting signal caller. (Sept. 1, 2022) Trial of GRPD Officeer Bauer continues for 2nd day. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Ask Ellen: Why does this cloud have a swirl?. Race on Ford Airport...
Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunshine has dominated over West Michigan the past week. Last year, Labor Day weekend saw high temperatures in the low to mid-70s with a few spotty showers. This year, it looks like summer is taking over. WIND AND WAVES. It will be breezy at...
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on ABC: Michigan football, WNBA playoffs and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re inching closer and closer to Labor Day weekend, and you can’t wait to get outdoors in the sunshine, attend local events across West Michigan, or spend the holiday relaxing! Whether you’ve established your weekend itinerary or need some plans, here’s something else to add: watching sporting events on ABC 4. From Saturday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 4, sports fans can catch college football games like the Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines, recaps of matchups and the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
