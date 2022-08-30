ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Back to school safety tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As we head back to school there may have been a few safety tips that we forgot about as we were having fun in the sun. Our friends at E.S.C.A.P.E Fire and Safety and School News Network offer these safety tips to have a fun and safe school year.
WOOD

Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
WOOD

Revamp your wardrobe with A.K. Rikk's

Revamp your wardrobe with A.K. Rikk's (sponsored) Saw a blue streak in the sunset tonight? Here’s what …. Amid deadly week, group seeks funding for domestic …. Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness. “Breaking Bread” event coming to Grand Rapids. Meijer looks for...
WOOD

Robinson Dental hosting free dental day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
WOOD

Maranda’s Summer Reading Club turns another chapter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Summer literacy is alive and well, as over 65,000 kids participated in the summer reading club at their local library throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan. Many libraries saw an increase in summer reading, so much so that reading numbers were up by 50 to 65 percent in some libraries. Speaking of an increase in reading, children at Loutit District Library in Grand Haven read 1.9 million minutes this summer. Many Libraries participated in Maranda’s Summer Reading Club that gave children the opportunity to win great prizes from the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo, and Meijer.
WOOD

Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
WOOD

August 2022 Weather Summary

The month of August brought near average temperatures and above average rainfall. The average temperature of 71.4° was just 0.3° warmer than average. We did not see a 90° day in Grand Rapids. The warmest day was 89° on the 6th. Grand Rapids has had 7 days with 90-degree temperatures this summer. Five of those 7 days hit 90° exactly and we had a 94° and a 95° (on 6/21, the Summer Solstice) reading back in June. It’s certainly possible to reach 90° in September, though average temperatures decline during the month as daylight decreases and the sun moves a little lower in the sky. The coolest temperature was 52° on the 12th.
WOOD

Get your green thumb on vibrant fall colors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the fall leaves will coming down and we’ll definitely be out in our yard taking care of that. Fall is also a great time to put new plants in the ground to enhance our outdoor spaces!. For a wide...
WOOD

Ferris State looks to defend national title

Head coach Tony Annese has been pretty quiet about who he's going to be the starting signal caller. (Sept. 1, 2022) Trial of GRPD Officeer Bauer continues for 2nd day. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Ask Ellen: Why does this cloud have a swirl?. Race on Ford Airport...
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunshine has dominated over West Michigan the past week. Last year, Labor Day weekend saw high temperatures in the low to mid-70s with a few spotty showers. This year, it looks like summer is taking over. WIND AND WAVES. It will be breezy at...
WOOD

Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on ABC: Michigan football, WNBA playoffs and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re inching closer and closer to Labor Day weekend, and you can’t wait to get outdoors in the sunshine, attend local events across West Michigan, or spend the holiday relaxing! Whether you’ve established your weekend itinerary or need some plans, here’s something else to add: watching sporting events on ABC 4. From Saturday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 4, sports fans can catch college football games like the Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines, recaps of matchups and the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
