GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO