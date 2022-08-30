ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Disturbing New Details Revealed in Petoskey Sex Crimes Case

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
We would like to warn you right away that some of the details in the affidavit are incredibly disturbing.

A man and woman from Petoskey have been charged with sex crimes after Child Protective Services contacted the Emmet County sheriff’s Office.

9&10’s David Lyden was able to get his hands on the affidavit deputies used to make the arrests, and these are the new details we were able to learn.

This investigation started back in February when the Emmet County Sheriff says Child Protective Services told them two underage girls were possibly the victims of sex crimes. Here are the allegations outlined in court documents.

Detectives say they first contacted Kristina Sterly in February about a teenage girl who lived with her and Page who was pregnant. Sterly reportedly denied the pregnancy. She later admitted the girl was pregnant.

Then, a jailhouse phone call later that month between Sterly and Page, her live-in boyfriend, revealed Page had sex with that teenage girl, which caused the pregnancy.

Detectives later learned Page had sex with another girl who lived with him and Sterly, and got that girl pregnant at least twice.

That girl told detectives Page would punch her in the stomach to end the pregnancy. Documents say Page told detectives that girl gave birth both times she was pregnant. The bodies were put in a garbage bag and burned.

They are due back in court sometime in September.

Page is being held without bond and Sterly is being held on a $500,000 bond.

It’s not clear at this point whether the prosecutor is considering additional charges including homicide.

