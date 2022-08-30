ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
B102.7

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
kfornow.com

Nebraska Among States Issuing USDA Child Food Benefits for Summer

Two 3 years old twins girls taking their breakfast (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with Nebraska and 41 other states and territories across the country to provide summer food buying benefits to families with children. These states and territories will provide an estimated $12.5 billion in temporary nutrition benefits to approximately 32 million children.
etxview.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
klkntv.com

Young Nebraskans would like to stay in their hometowns, study finds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new study revealed an encouraging future for small towns in Nebraska. Nebraska students surveyed expressed a strong preference for small communities. Only 4% said they would like to live in a community larger than any in Nebraska. “Gen Z, or the Centennial generation, are...
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
Western Iowa Today

Walmart Purchase Of Share In Nebraska Beef Packing Plan Called “Seismic Shift”

(Des Moines, IA) — Walmart’s move to buy a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant is being called a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger is the principal developer of Des Moines-based Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company. Tentinger says anytime you can bring the farmer’s product closer to the end user – to retail – it’s a good thing long-term.
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
