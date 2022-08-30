ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
EL PASO, TX
WANE-TV

Beaglemania 2.0: Humane Fort Wayne receives 25 more beagles from Virginia breeding facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Late Thursday night, 25 more beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia arrived at Humane Fort Wayne. This batch of beagles is all female and born in Sept. 2021, Humane Fort Wayne said. They’re among the final 300 beagles to leave the facility, and here in Fort Wayne they’ll be “assessed” and scheduled for care.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Frontier Communications reaches settlement with Indiana over internet speeds

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced a $15 million settlement with Frontier Communications regarding allegations that the company violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. Rokita, along with the Federal Trade Commission and several other states, sued Frontier in 2021. The lawsuit argued the company misrepresented...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

New fall outlook brings toasty temps

Astronomical fall begins on September 22. but meteorologists have long recognized that fall starts on September first. This is what is called ‘meteorological fall’. For weather record-keeping purposes, the seasons are broken down into three-month periods which always begin on the first of the month. So September first is the start of fall.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
WANE-TV

West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Own any of these items recalled in August?

(WANE) Indiana Attorney has released his monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August:. Cordless Hedge Trimmers from Makita U.S.A. Children’s Outdoor Kitchens from Big Game Hunters.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Drought spreads over the last week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We have wrapped up Meteorological Summer in a rainfall deficit. Meteorologists begin Meteorological Summer on June 1 and Meteorological Fall on September 1 to keep records consistent. With that in mind, let’s talk about how we faired this summer in terms of rainfall and how that has impacted our drought this week.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Smuggling#U S Mexico#Tucson Sector
WANE-TV

17 Allen County schools, districts receive school safety grants

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for school safety investments, with a portion of that money going to 17 Allen County schools and districts. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools across the state,...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy