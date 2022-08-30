Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
WANE-TV
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
WANE-TV
Beaglemania 2.0: Humane Fort Wayne receives 25 more beagles from Virginia breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Late Thursday night, 25 more beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia arrived at Humane Fort Wayne. This batch of beagles is all female and born in Sept. 2021, Humane Fort Wayne said. They’re among the final 300 beagles to leave the facility, and here in Fort Wayne they’ll be “assessed” and scheduled for care.
WANE-TV
Frontier Communications reaches settlement with Indiana over internet speeds
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced a $15 million settlement with Frontier Communications regarding allegations that the company violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. Rokita, along with the Federal Trade Commission and several other states, sued Frontier in 2021. The lawsuit argued the company misrepresented...
WANE-TV
New fall outlook brings toasty temps
Astronomical fall begins on September 22. but meteorologists have long recognized that fall starts on September first. This is what is called ‘meteorological fall’. For weather record-keeping purposes, the seasons are broken down into three-month periods which always begin on the first of the month. So September first is the start of fall.
WANE-TV
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
WANE-TV
Own any of these items recalled in August?
(WANE) Indiana Attorney has released his monthly list of items recalled for various safety reasons by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August:. Cordless Hedge Trimmers from Makita U.S.A. Children’s Outdoor Kitchens from Big Game Hunters.
WANE-TV
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
WANE-TV
Drought spreads over the last week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We have wrapped up Meteorological Summer in a rainfall deficit. Meteorologists begin Meteorological Summer on June 1 and Meteorological Fall on September 1 to keep records consistent. With that in mind, let’s talk about how we faired this summer in terms of rainfall and how that has impacted our drought this week.
WANE-TV
Teachers from SACS, Bluffton-Harrison finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Two local teachers have been named top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Jason Beer, an English teacher at Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a History teacher at Bluffton High School, have been named finalists for the annual award, the Indiana Department of Education announced Friday.
WANE-TV
17 Allen County schools, districts receive school safety grants
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for school safety investments, with a portion of that money going to 17 Allen County schools and districts. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools across the state,...
WANE-TV
Tuttle Orchards is Indiana’s top pumpkin patch according to Yelp
GREENFIELD, Ind. — While pumpkin spice lattes are already available for the pumpkin-obsessed, it may be a little early in the season to visit the pumpkin patch. Indiana is home to A LOT of pumpkin patches that offer extra perks like hay rides, petting zoos, and even pumpkin launches.
