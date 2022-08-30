Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday at 4310 North 52nd Street.
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
kfornow.com
Troopers Arrest Two Drivers In Separate Pursuits
(September 2, 2022) (OMAHA, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
WOWT
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
kfornow.com
Arrest Made In Wednesday Homicide, Investigation Underway With Suspicious Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide reported Wednesday morning near 3rd and “P” Street. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Thursday said 55-year-old William Wright was arrested just after 7pm Wednesday near 1st and “Q” Street in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. Chief Ewins credits the hard work done around the clock by officers.
News Channel Nebraska
Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal Clatonia house fire deemed accidental
BEATRICE – A house fire that took the life of a Clatonia woman has been ruled accidental, by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information has been released on the exact cause of the late Monday night fire, at 300 Jefferson Street. 63-year-old Mary Bauer died in...
WOWT
Helicopter transports victim of crash after tire falls off car on Interstate 80
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loose tire caused a series of events Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 that led to a crash where one person injured and in need of a helicopter medical transport. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday evening that the injury crash...
1011now.com
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 31, 2022 Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson’s lives changed. “We were just looking at cars because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do after my graduation party,” Wadiso said. She and Swanson were sitting in the grass outside Barnes...
1011now.com
Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following shots fired and two nearby apartments damaged. LPD said they were called to the area of Portia and Knox Streets around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of gunfire in the area. According to LPD, responding officers found a number...
klkntv.com
Two injured after loose tire smashes into windshield on I-80 near Gretna
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One loose tire on Interstate 80 sent two people to a local hospital after it smashed into a vehicle’s windshield near Gretna. Around 12:11 p.m., an eastbound Dodge Avenger lost a tire near the Gretna exit. That tire then rolled into oncoming traffic in...
klkntv.com
Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
