Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
Car stolen at north St. Louis gas pump while victim was inside gas station
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man’s car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Man charged after cigarettes, beer stolen in series of St. Louis break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year. Prosecutors have charged Gregory Lewis, 50, with four counts of burglary and four counts of stealing in connection with the crimes.
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
St. Louis construction worker confronts man, then held at gunpoint several hours; charges filed
ST. LOUIS – A criminal case proceeds after a man reportedly held a St. Louis construction worker at gunpoint for several hours after a confrontation. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Tatum, 41, with second-degree kidnapping and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the investigation. The investigation dates...
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man allegedly assaults Eureka towing company employee
Eureka Police are trying to find a 45-year-old Pacific man who allegedly entered a restricted impound lot at Big Boy’s Towing and Recovery and then allegedly got into a fight with an employee. The man apparently had gone to the business, 18515 Hwy. 66, to retrieve his vehicle, police reported.
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
Byers' Beat: How a 1990s car theft problem has come back to haunt the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police Maj. Janice Bockstruck said the Hyundai/Kia theft crisis is giving her a bit of déjà vu. In the 1990s, Bockstruck told me she was around when Chryslers were the hot car for thieves. Back then, the tool of choice was a...
Video: St. Peters smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting
Thieves trying to steal guns were stopped by bulletproof glass as the suspects targeted not one but two Academy Sports stores Wednesday morning.
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend
(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
