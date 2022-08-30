ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

muddyrivernews.com

St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
HANNIBAL, MO
FOX2Now

Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pacific man allegedly assaults Eureka towing company employee

Eureka Police are trying to find a 45-year-old Pacific man who allegedly entered a restricted impound lot at Big Boy’s Towing and Recovery and then allegedly got into a fight with an employee. The man apparently had gone to the business, 18515 Hwy. 66, to retrieve his vehicle, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
mymoinfo.com

Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend

(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

